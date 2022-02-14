Bitcoin bulls eye another test at $45,000, BTC awaits buyers to regain momentum

Bitcoin price returns to equilibrium within the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo system.

Another week of sideways price action is probable given the significant gains required for BTC to begin a new uptrend.

Downside risks remain very real and could be significant.

Bitcoin price dropped below a critical Ichimoku level on Thursday and extended the drop throughout Friday and Saturday. However, this pullback is probably due to a return to equilibrium within the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo system.

Bitcoin price returns below the Cloud, Ichimoku gap-fill complete

Bitcoin price has spent seven days with a significant gap between the bodies of the daily candlesticks and the Tenkan-Sen. This is significant because gaps between candlestick bodies and the Tenkan-Sen don't often last long – often correcting back to each other in four to six periods.

This gap-fill between the candlestick bodies and the Tenkan-Sen returns price action to a level of equilibrium in the Ichimoku system. There are two methods in which this return to equilibrium occurs; the first is by price action returning to the Tenkan-Sen. The second and rarest is a return to equilibrium over time. In that scenario, Bitcoin price generally trades sideways, and the Tenkan-Sen slowly returns to price over time.

There were two scenarios for Bitcoin price identified on Friday. The first was a return to equilibrium over time, involving a sideways trading range between $43,000 and $44,00.The second and most likely was for Bitcoin price to return to the Tenken-Sen at $41,000. The latter of the two scenarios played out for Bitcoin price.

BTC/USD Daily Ichimoku Kinko Hyo Chart

If bulls want to capitalize on this return to equilibrium, then they will need to maintain the $40,000 to $41,000 zone as support. Bitcoin price action gives bulls only a few more days to rally Bitcoin above the bottom of the Ichimoku Cloud (Senkou Span A), currently at $44,000. Failure to return inside the Cloud could indicate a bearish continuation setup that would see Bitcoin price retest the 2022 lows near $33,000.

However, it should be noted that If Bitcoin price were to consolidate within the $40,000 to $41,000 range, it could be positioning for an Ideal Bullish Ichimoku breakout. Bulls would need to close Bitcoin above the Cloud near $50,000 to achieve an Ideal Bullish Ichimoku Breakout today. But by February 20, that can be achieved with a daily close at or above $42,750.