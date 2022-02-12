Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC could return to $40,000 before continuing uptrend

- Bitcoin price may tag lower levels as the leading cryptocurrency searches for reliable support.
- The prevailing chart pattern suggests that BTC could continue its uptrend after the coin retraces.
- Bitcoin may fall toward the strongest line of defense at $39,917 before revealing next directional intentions.
Bitcoin price has projected a bullish outlook as BTC continued to record higher highs. However, the leading cryptocurrency may drop lower to retest key support levels while the bulls catch their breath ahead of continuing the uptrend.
Bitcoin bulls take a break
Bitcoin price has formed an ascending parallel channel on the 12-hour chart, suggesting a bullish outlook for the bellwether cryptocurrency. Despite the indication of optimism, BTC may fall lower to test critical support levels as the bulls catch their breath.
The first line of defense for Bitcoin price is at the 100 twelve-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $42,221, then at the 21 twelve-hour SMA at $41,359.
Additional selling pressure may push Bitcoin price lower toward the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level at $40,878, then toward the downside trend line of the governing technical pattern at $39,917, coinciding with the 50 twelve-hour SMA.
An uptick in sell orders may incentivize the bears to drop lower toward the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level at $38,232 before tagging the support line given by the Momentum Reversal Indicator (MRI) at $37,331.
BTC/USDT 12-hour chart
However, a rise in bullish sentiment may see the buyers tag the 50% retracement level at $43,016, intersecting with the middle boundary of the prevailing chart pattern.
The Arms Index (TRIN), which gauges overall market sentiment suggests that there are still more buyers than sellers in the market.
Bitcoin price may be challenged by the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at $45,154 before targeting the upper boundary of the prevailing chart pattern at $48,199, coinciding with the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum whales buy $20 million in Shiba Inu, anticipating a bullish breakout
Ethereum holders have accumulated $20 million worth of Shiba Inu through the recent bloodbath. Analysts believe Shiba Inu could recover from its price drop and rally towards its target of $0.000035.
XRP price finds stable support, targeting $1.20
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Ripple price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where XRP could be heading next.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC to confirm bullish outlook under one condition
Bitcoin price is at an inflection point of its recent uptrend and is likely to reverse and establish a directional bias. If BTC sets a higher low, there is a good chance the rally will continue; else, investors can expect a steep correction.
Algorand price in a bullish triangle, ready to make 25% gains
Algorand (ALGO) has been starting its uptrend since the fall in January, bouncing off $0.80 and the monthly S2 support level. Since then, ALGO price action has been trading sideways to higher, forming a bullish triangle with the ascending side at the bottom already tested twice these past few days and the base to the upside at $1.10 tested twice in a row for resistance.
Bitcoin: BTC to confirm bullish outlook under one condition
Bitcoin price is at an inflection point of its recent uptrend and is likely to reverse and establish a directional bias. If BTC sets a higher low, there is a good chance the rally will continue; else, investors can expect a steep correction.