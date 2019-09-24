Traders, end of September is approaching, so we have to remind ourselves on Fibonacci cycles on BTUSD daily chart. As you know, so far each leg had been structured by Fibonacci number of bars, so we are wondering if current sideways move will also be resolved soon, after 89 days to be precise.
BTCUSD Daily-Fibonacci cycles
