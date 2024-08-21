- The FOMC Minutes from its meeting held in July indicated a rate cut will happen in September.
- Progress on inflation and increasing unemployment provide reasons to reduce rates by 25 bps
- Bitcoin jumped more than 3% following the Minutes' release.
- Ethereum and other altcoins also had their fair share of rise.
Bitcoin (BTC) and several other cryptocurrencies rallied briefly on Wednesday after the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) released minutes from its July meeting.
Bitcoin and crypto market could be on the cusp of a bull market resumption
The Minutes from the FOMC July meeting indicated that the Federal Reserve (Fed) is leaning toward cutting interest rates by 25 basis points in September. Several participants agreed that the US had made progress in slowing down inflation, as it is currently moving toward the 2% target. Participants also noted that rising unemployment rates and reducing inflation have provided a cause to cut rates by 25 basis points in the coming months.
Many participants also agreed that easing rates too late will weaken the economy. Following the release of the Minutes, CNBC reported that the consensus among traders is that there is a 100% certainty that the Feds will cut rates in September.
Hence, the question among most traders has shifted from whether the Fed will cut rates to how many basis points the agency will reduce rates by.
Following the Minutes release, the entire crypto market capitalization jumped by over 2%. Bitcoin, which has struggled around the $59K to $60K range in the past week, jumped over 3% just shy of $62K. Ethereum (ETH) also rose by over 2% following the report.
Risk assets like cryptocurrencies and stocks tend to perform strongly during lower interest rates environment.
There were also notable rises of 8% and 5% in Cardano (ADA) and Avalanche (AVAX), respectively. This is one of their highest daily performances since the market started retracing in late March into mid-April. Chainlink (LINK), Polkadot (DOT), Uniswap (UNI), Polygon (MATIC), Near Protocol (NEAR) and Internet Computer (ICP), among other tokens, also saw their fair share of gains.
Some Top Cryptocurrencies
The gains across these cryptocurrencies have also caused a rise in derivatives liquidations, with short traders sustaining over $31 million in liquidations in the past 4 hours.
Several crypto community members have expressed confidence that the recent rise might be the resumption of the bull market run, especially if the Fed eventually cut rates in September.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum weak open interest signals consolidation, ETH stays within sight of $2,600
Ethereum is down nearly 1% on Tuesday as its weak open interest indicates that prices will likely remain range-bound in the coming days. The choppy price action coincides with ETH ETFs recording a third consecutive day of negative flows.
BRETT, FLOKI, WIF lead meme coin recovery
BRETT jumped by more than 30% briefly after Binance Futures listing. FLOKI posted over 10% gains after an announcement that holders will receive CAT meme token airdrop. WIF and other top meme coins trade in the green as the meme market looks set to stage a recovery.
Bitcoin stays below $60K despite increased transfer volume and institutional adoption
Bitcoin is up nearly 1% on Tuesday as CryptoQuant data shows buyers have been absorbing panic selling pressure since the recent market crash. This is also evidenced in Bitwise's report, which reveals that institutional investors are still buying Bitcoin despite the recent price decline.
XRP climbs above $0.60, Ripple declares successful XRP Ledger testnet reset
Ripple announced the rest of its XRP Ledger blockchain. The XRP Ledger is a decentralized public blockchain that allows for the transfer of native token XRP, fiat and other digital assets. XRP Ledger testnet has been reset, this improvement boosts efficiency and reduces the cost of running a node.
Bitcoin: Signs of weakness persist
Bitcoin (BTC) trades above $58,000 on Friday after after testing and failing to overcome the resistance level around $62,000 earlier in the week. The risk-on mood returned to markets this week, Marathon Digital added 4,141 BTC worth $249 million to its holdings and the US SEC approved a MicroStrategy leveraged ETF, potentially giving investors more exposure to Bitcoin.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.