Bitcoin (BTC) buyers defended the $40,000-$42,000 support range over the weekend as selling pressure slowed. The cryptocurrency was trading at about $43,800 at press time and is up about 1.8% over the past 24 hours. The next level of resistance is at around $46,000-$48,000, which could limit further upside over the short term.
The relative strength index (RSI) on the four-hour chart is not yet overbought, suggesting buyers could remain active toward resistance levels.
BTC registered a series of lower price highs over the past two weeks as sellers returned at around the $50,000 resistance level.
A break above the 100-period moving average on the four-hour chart could yield further upside toward $48,000. For now, indicators show pullbacks should remain limited at around the $40,000 support level.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
