Binance support for Polkadot parachain auctions could send DOT to new all-time high

At the Sub0 Conference representatives of Parity Technologies, DOT founders Gavin Wood and Robert Habermeier, confirmed that Polkadot is now ready to implement parachains, auctions and crowd loans on its blockchain network.

Polkadot’s leadership team has laid out a schedule for Parachain actions, starting November 11. The project that was started five years ago is now nearing completion. The unique layer-1 blockchain solution tethered to the relay chain is set to boost the capabilities of decentralized applications.

Five Polkadot Parachain auctions are expected to launch every week until the final auction on December 9. Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange, has announced its support for Polkadot Parachain slot auctions.

Kusama, a testnet platform for Polkadot blockchain, has successfully implemented 11 Parachain auctions, preparing the blockchain network for the upcoming launches.

Peter Mauric, head of public affairs at Parity Technologies, was quoted,

While there were a few bits of expected chaos along the way, the experience over the past few months deploying parachains on Kusama have given us confidence that they are ready for prime time on Polkadot.

Parachains are the core of the developments in the Polkadot ecosystem: scalability, customization and the decentralized infrastructure of the blockchain rely on them.

Since the announcement of the launch, DOT price has posted over 16% gains.

