- Binance secured over $73 million worth of stolen crypto from external parties this year.
- The exchange surpassed $55 million secured in 2023, per an official announcement.
- Crypto continues to rebound with total market capitalization back above $2.154 trillion and the top 30 cryptos beginning a recovery.
- BNB rallies 5%, hovers around $500 early on Thursday.
Binance, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges by volume, announced that it recovered stolen user funds from external parties through proactive efforts. The exchange continues the practice year after year, and nearly 80% of funds lost to external exploits make their way back to users.
BNB, the native token of the exchange, rallied nearly 5% on Thursday. BNB trades at $505 at the time of writing.
Binance’s security team helps users recover $73 million in crypto stolen in exploits
Binance made an official announcement confirming that $73 million in user funds lost to exploits by external parties have been recovered so far in 2024. The number is nearly 33% higher than the $55 million secured in 2023.
Binance recovered approximately 80% of user funds lost to theft, hacks and exploits by freezing funds transferred by malicious parties to the exchange, as of July 31, 2024.
As of July 31, #Binance has secured over $73M in stolen user funds from external parties in 2024, surpassing the $55M secured in 2023!— Binance (@binance) August 8, 2024
Through proactive efforts, we've recovered lost digital funds, with ~80% related to external exploits.
Read more https://t.co/artud81OBh
BNB rallies 5%, hovers around $500
Binance Coin (BNB) hovers around $500 early on Thursday, trades at $506.20 at the time of writing. BNB is likely to extend its gains by another 18.30% to hit its $600 target. This marks a key level for the token, and it was respected as a support between mid-March and end of July 2024.
BNB faces resistance at $560.90, the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the decline from the June 6 top of $721.80 to the August 5 low of $400, as seen in the BNB/USDT daily chart.
BNB/USDT daily chart
BNB could find support in the Fair Value Gap (FVG) between $434 and $462 as well. BNB could collect liquidity in this imbalance zone and rally toward its target thereafter.
Bitcoin, altcoins, stablecoins FAQs
Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, a virtual currency designed to serve as money. This form of payment cannot be controlled by any one person, group, or entity, which eliminates the need for third-party participation during financial transactions.
Altcoins are any cryptocurrency apart from Bitcoin, but some also regard Ethereum as a non-altcoin because it is from these two cryptocurrencies that forking happens. If this is true, then Litecoin is the first altcoin, forked from the Bitcoin protocol and, therefore, an “improved” version of it.
Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to have a stable price, with their value backed by a reserve of the asset it represents. To achieve this, the value of any one stablecoin is pegged to a commodity or financial instrument, such as the US Dollar (USD), with its supply regulated by an algorithm or demand. The main goal of stablecoins is to provide an on/off-ramp for investors willing to trade and invest in cryptocurrencies. Stablecoins also allow investors to store value since cryptocurrencies, in general, are subject to volatility.
Bitcoin dominance is the ratio of Bitcoin's market capitalization to the total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies combined. It provides a clear picture of Bitcoin’s interest among investors. A high BTC dominance typically happens before and during a bull run, in which investors resort to investing in relatively stable and high market capitalization cryptocurrency like Bitcoin. A drop in BTC dominance usually means that investors are moving their capital and/or profits to altcoins in a quest for higher returns, which usually triggers an explosion of altcoin rallies.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum eyes a rally as on-chain data show bullish signs
Ethereum price retested its weekly support on Monday and, by Thursday, had risen by 4.50% to $2,454. Lookonchain data shows that Ethereum Spot ETFs saw inflows of 44,447 ETH, valued at $110.1 million, on Wednesday, while Santiment's data highlights increased activity in dormant wallets and recent capitulation events, indicating a potential upcoming rally.
Ethena launches USDe on Solana following app integrations across its ecosystem
Ethena (ENA) launched its dollar-denominated stablecoin USDe on the Solana network on Wednesday, allowing users to access it while transacting across applications in the SOL ecosystem. Meanwhile, ENA and SOL are down 6% and 1.3%, respectively, following the announcement.
Ripple traders shed XRP holdings at nearly $40 million losses, XRP holds steady above $0.50
Ripple made a comeback above key support at $0.50 after the recent correction in the crypto market. On-chain data shows traders losing interest in the altcoin after a massive sell-off event on August 5. Santiment data shows traders realized millions in losses.
Grayscale introduces decentralized AI token funds for TAO and SUI
Grayscale announced the launch of two new crypto investment funds for TAO and SUI tokens. Grayscale Bittensor Trust and Grayscale Sui Trust will focus solely on providing price exposure to TAO and SUI tokens. TAO and SUI could experience rallies following the launch of the new Trust funds.
Bitcoin: Can BTC rebound from the recent market challenge?
Bitcoin’s (BTC) price failed to close above $70,000 at the beginning of the week and dropped to $64,000 by Friday. Mt. Gox continues moving Bitcoin to exchanges for repayments to creditors while the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) decided to hold US interest rates steady.