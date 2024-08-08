Binance secured over $73 million worth of stolen crypto from external parties this year.

The exchange surpassed $55 million secured in 2023, per an official announcement.

Crypto continues to rebound with total market capitalization back above $2.154 trillion and the top 30 cryptos beginning a recovery.

BNB rallies 5%, hovers around $500 early on Thursday.

Binance, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges by volume, announced that it recovered stolen user funds from external parties through proactive efforts. The exchange continues the practice year after year, and nearly 80% of funds lost to external exploits make their way back to users.

BNB, the native token of the exchange, rallied nearly 5% on Thursday. BNB trades at $505 at the time of writing.

Binance’s security team helps users recover $73 million in crypto stolen in exploits

Binance made an official announcement confirming that $73 million in user funds lost to exploits by external parties have been recovered so far in 2024. The number is nearly 33% higher than the $55 million secured in 2023.

Binance recovered approximately 80% of user funds lost to theft, hacks and exploits by freezing funds transferred by malicious parties to the exchange, as of July 31, 2024.

As of July 31, #Binance has secured over $73M in stolen user funds from external parties in 2024, surpassing the $55M secured in 2023!



Through proactive efforts, we've recovered lost digital funds, with ~80% related to external exploits.



Read more https://t.co/artud81OBh — Binance (@binance) August 8, 2024

BNB rallies 5%, hovers around $500

Binance Coin (BNB) hovers around $500 early on Thursday, trades at $506.20 at the time of writing. BNB is likely to extend its gains by another 18.30% to hit its $600 target. This marks a key level for the token, and it was respected as a support between mid-March and end of July 2024.

BNB faces resistance at $560.90, the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the decline from the June 6 top of $721.80 to the August 5 low of $400, as seen in the BNB/USDT daily chart.

BNB/USDT daily chart

BNB could find support in the Fair Value Gap (FVG) between $434 and $462 as well. BNB could collect liquidity in this imbalance zone and rally toward its target thereafter.