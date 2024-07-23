- Binance removed over 1.64 million BNB from circulation, early on Monday, per official announcement.
- BNB social dominance and volume recovered on Tuesday, per on-chain data.
- BNB hovers around $585, awaiting a catalyst to break past key resistance at $664.
Binance Coin (BNB) price is nearly unchanged in the past month. Data from TradingView shows BNB price is $585 at the time of writing. On-chain metrics support a thesis of gains in BNB, as social dominance and volume climbs this week.
Binance burns $963 million in BNB tokens
The largest exchange by volume announced a burn of 1,643,698.80 BNB tokens worth over $963 million, on Monday, July 22. The burned BNB tokens are permanently removed from circulation, reducing the asset’s supply and the selling pressure.
The official announcement by the exchange confirms that the burn was the 28th quarterly token burn event and at the time of burn, the approximate value was $971 million.
BNB burn by Binance.
Typically, reduction in an asset’s circulating tokens has a net positive effect on price. However, the recent burn failed to catalyze gains in BNB. BNB trades around $585 at the time of writing. Santiment data shows two on-chain metrics, social dominance and volume have increased this week.
Social dominance measures the mentions of a token among market participants across social media platforms. BNB’s social dominance is close to 1% on Tuesday. Volume has climbed from 1.58 billion on July 20 to 2.01 billion on July 23, as seen in the Santiment chart below.
The two on-chain metrics support a thesis of recovery in BNB price.
Social dominance and volume
BNB price eyes return to 2024 peak of $721.80
Binance Coin (BNB) trades around $585 at the time of writing. Binance Coin is likely to extend gains by 24% and revisit 2024 peak of $721.80, seen previously on June 6.
Binance’s native token could face resistance at $588, $664 and $677, the 50% and 78.6% Fibonacci retracement of the decline from June 6 top of $721 to July 5 low of $454, and the upper boundary of the Fair Value Gap (FVG) respectively.
The momentum indicator, Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) supports a recovery in BNB, it indicates positive underlying momentum in Binance Coin’s price.
BNB/USDT daily chart
BNB could find support at July 16 low of $554, and $517.80, the 23.60% Fibonacci retracement level of the mentioned decline.
Bitcoin, altcoins, stablecoins FAQs
Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, a virtual currency designed to serve as money. This form of payment cannot be controlled by any one person, group, or entity, which eliminates the need for third-party participation during financial transactions.
Altcoins are any cryptocurrency apart from Bitcoin, but some also regard Ethereum as a non-altcoin because it is from these two cryptocurrencies that forking happens. If this is true, then Litecoin is the first altcoin, forked from the Bitcoin protocol and, therefore, an “improved” version of it.
Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to have a stable price, with their value backed by a reserve of the asset it represents. To achieve this, the value of any one stablecoin is pegged to a commodity or financial instrument, such as the US Dollar (USD), with its supply regulated by an algorithm or demand. The main goal of stablecoins is to provide an on/off-ramp for investors willing to trade and invest in cryptocurrencies. Stablecoins also allow investors to store value since cryptocurrencies, in general, are subject to volatility.
Bitcoin dominance is the ratio of Bitcoin's market capitalization to the total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies combined. It provides a clear picture of Bitcoin’s interest among investors. A high BTC dominance typically happens before and during a bull run, in which investors resort to investing in relatively stable and high market capitalization cryptocurrency like Bitcoin. A drop in BTC dominance usually means that investors are moving their capital and/or profits to altcoins in a quest for higher returns, which usually triggers an explosion of altcoin rallies.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Coinbase potentially set to launch tokenized money-market fund following BlackRock's success
CoinDesk report states that Coinbase Asset management is looking at launching Real-World Asset tokenized money fund. Coinbase Asset Management allegedly secured a partnership with Apex Group to help with the launch.
Could this be a good time to buy Dogecoin, Here's what on-chain metrics say
DOGE investors are buying the dip as exchange net flows turn negative. Dogecoin weighted sentiment and active addresses have been trending downward. DOGE could find support around key accumulation level at $0.116.
Ethereum's price failed to react to ETH ETFs successful launch
Ethereum ETFs are on track for a successful second trading day after capturing $107 million in net inflows on launch day. Investors shifted attention toward ETH as its impressive first-day launch ended BTC ETFs' 12 days of consecutive net inflows. Ethereum price structure and options data indicate a potential brief decline before a bullish reversal.
BTC holds strong after Kamala Harris declines to speak at Bitcoin conference
Bitcoin held the $66,000 price level on Wednesday amid distribution from Mt. Gox's repayment to creditors. This follows criticism labelled at Democratic nominee Kamala Harris after news that she won't be speaking at the upcoming Bitcoin Conference.
Bitcoin: Will BTC continue its bullish momentum?
Bitcoin (BTC) price increased by 5.5% this week until Friday after breaking above a descending trendline. Currently, it is trading slightly higher by 0.23% at $64,166.