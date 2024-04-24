- Binance founder Changpeng Zhao could spend 36 months in prison, per a Reuters report.
- US prosecutors told the district court that Zhao’s willful violation of the law and its consequences warrants a 36-month sentence.
- Binance’s native token BNB is trading broadly unchanged at $607 on Wednesday.
US prosecutors are requesting Binance founder and former CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) to serve a three-year jail time, according to a Reuters report published Wednesday. While Federal sentencing guidelines set the maximum sentence at 18 months, US prosecutors say that a sentence of 36 months is warranted.
Binance’s CZ faces trial on April 30
Binance and its former executive CZ have been under the scrutiny of US regulators since 2018. In a court filing, US prosecutors told the District Court for the Western District of Washington that CZ should serve 36 months in prison.
Changpeng Zhao pled guilty to the violation of US laws against money laundering in November, and stepped down from his position. CZ faces trial in Seattle starting April 30
While Federal sentencing guidelines set a maximum sentence of 18 months for the Binance founder, prosecutors are keen on pushing it higher. Zhao has previously agreed not to appeal against any sentence that stretches up to 18 months of jail time.
The Binance CEO has remained within the United States, awaiting sentencing, on a $175 million bond.
Authorities alleged that the exchange failed to report more than 100,000 suspicious transactions with designated terrorist groups. Prosecutors said that “Binance's platform also supported the sale of child sexual abuse materials and was a recipient of a large portion of ransomware proceeds,” Reuters reports.
Binance agreed to pay a $4.3 billion settlement to the US Department of Justice in November.
The exchange’s native token BNB is trading at $607 on Wednesday. BNB price has climbed this week since Monday’s close of $604.5.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum continues hinting at rally following reduced long liquidations
Ethereum has continued showing signs of a potential rally on Tuesday as most coins in the crypto market are also posting gains. This comes amid speculation of a potential decline following FTX ETH sales and normalizing ETH risk reversals.
HBAR price jumps 75% as BlackRock tokenizes Money Market Fund on Hedera
Archax, Ownera and The HBAR Foundation have enabled the first tokenization of BlackRock’s money market fund (MMF) on Hedera. Last year Hedera Council member abrdn’s successfully tokenized its MMFs on Hedera.
Bitcoin price holds above $66K as Morgan Stanley files prospectus to add BTC ETF exposure in two of its funds
Bitcoin (BTC) price remains range-bound, holding above the $63,000 level, while its upside is capped below $68,000, going against or delaying the assumption that the fourth halving would be a 'sell-the-news' outcome.
Crypto community reacts as BRICS considers launching stablecoin for international trade settlement
BRICS is intensifying efforts to reduce reliance on the US dollar after plans for a stablecoin effort surfaced online on Tuesday. Most people expect the stablecoin to be backed by gold, considering BRICS nations have been accumulating large holdings of the commodity.
Bitcoin: BTC post-halving rally could be partially priced in Premium
Bitcoin (BTC) price briefly slipped below the $60,000 level for the last three days, attracting buyers in this area as the fourth BTC halving is due in a few hours. Is the halving priced in for Bitcoin? Or will the pioneer crypto note more gains in the coming days?