Binance likely to face another lawsuit for violation of US securities laws

- A US federal appeals court reopened a lawsuit where investors allege that Binance violated US securities laws.
- According to the appeals court, investors could pursue claims on their purchases from the year before the lawsuit.
- The lawsuit mentions ELF, EOS, FUN, ICX, OMG, QSP and TRX, these tokens lost much of their value since 2017.
Binance had won the lawsuit brought against it by investors of seven tokens on the exchange’s platform, back in 2022. A court in Manhattan has revived the lawsuit and Binance is likely to face litigation on the violation of US securities laws.
Binance could face a lawsuit over investors’ crypto losses
Binance recently settled charges against the exchange with the US Department of Justice for a fine of approximately $4.3 billion. The exchange is likely in legal trouble again with investors as the 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals revives a lawsuit against the exchange platform. Investors of seven tokens - aelf (ELF), EOS, FunToken (FUN), ICON (ICX), OMG Network (OMG), QSP, and TRON (TRX), have filed a lawsuit against the exchange, accusing it of securities laws violation.
Binance faces new lawsuit. Source: CourtListener
Most of these tokens have lost much of their value since 2017. The appeals court says that investors can claim damages from purchases made within the year before they filed the lawsuit against Binance. The decision was made by Manhattan court on Friday, reversing a March 2022 ruling by US District Judge Andrew Carter.
The investors allege that Binance failed to warn them of the “significant risk” in this investment and sought to recover their capital.
This lawsuit is different from Binance’s recent $4.3 billion penalty, imposed for the violation of federal anti-money laundering and sanctions laws. Founder Changpeng Zhao is scheduled for sentencing on April 30.
BNB price hit a high of $492.30 after two years, post January 2022. The native token’s price is undeterred by the legal battle faced by exchange and its executives.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
