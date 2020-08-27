Binance Coin Technical Analysis: BNB/USD remains strong despite overall market weakness

- The crypto market has been a bit weaker in the past week, however, BNB remains high.
- BNB/USD is trading at $22.26, keeping most of his gains and holding the daily uptrend.
Binance Coin is doing far better than the rest of the market. XRP is down 7% while Bitcoin and others are down 2-4%, however, BNB is still strong and has remained flat today.
BNB/USD daily chart
The daily uptrend is still intact and BNB seems to be forming an equilibrium pattern with a clear lower high at $20.98 and a possible lower high being formed now. The 12-EMA is currently acting as resistance and the 26-EMA as a support level. Anything above $20.57 is still mildly bullish for BNB. The most important resistance level stands at $24.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
