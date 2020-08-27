Binance Coin Technical Analysis: BNB/USD remains strong despite overall market weakness

The crypto market has been a bit weaker in the past week, however, BNB remains high.

BNB/USD is trading at $22.26, keeping most of his gains and holding the daily uptrend.

Binance Coin is doing far better than the rest of the market. XRP is down 7% while Bitcoin and others are down 2-4%, however, BNB is still strong and has remained flat today.

BNB/USD daily chart

The daily uptrend is still intact and BNB seems to be forming an equilibrium pattern with a clear lower high at $20.98 and a possible lower high being formed now. The 12-EMA is currently acting as resistance and the 26-EMA as a support level. Anything above $20.57 is still mildly bullish for BNB. The most important resistance level stands at $24.