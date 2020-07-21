Binance Coin Technical Analysis: BNB/USD aiming to hit $19 soon after significant shift in momentum

-
BNB/USD is up 3% in the last 24 hours after holding the daily 12-EMA support level
-
The digital asset is currently trading inside a daily uptrend.
BNB had a notable mini-run that started on July 5 from a low of $15.1 to a high of $18.999 only a few days later. BNB then had a consolidation period and dropped towards $16.5 before the bulls took over again.
BNB/USD daily chart
Binance Coin price is aiming to hit $18 in the next few hours as it is trading at $17.94 right now. BNB has remained above the daily 12-EMA at $17.45 and it’s trying to climb above $18 before the next resistance level at $18.34, the high of July 20.
BNB/USD 4-hour chart
BNB seems to be trading sideways here but has managed to stay above both EMAs for quite some time. The MACD has crossed bullishly but only so slightly.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
