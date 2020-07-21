Binance Coin Technical Analysis: BNB/USD aiming to hit $19 soon after significant shift in momentum

BNB/USD is up 3% in the last 24 hours after holding the daily 12-EMA support level

The digital asset is currently trading inside a daily uptrend.

BNB had a notable mini-run that started on July 5 from a low of $15.1 to a high of $18.999 only a few days later. BNB then had a consolidation period and dropped towards $16.5 before the bulls took over again.

BNB/USD daily chart

Binance Coin price is aiming to hit $18 in the next few hours as it is trading at $17.94 right now. BNB has remained above the daily 12-EMA at $17.45 and it’s trying to climb above $18 before the next resistance level at $18.34, the high of July 20.

BNB/USD 4-hour chart

BNB seems to be trading sideways here but has managed to stay above both EMAs for quite some time. The MACD has crossed bullishly but only so slightly.