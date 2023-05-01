Binance Coin price slides lower on Monday as dark clouds hang over crypto

- Binance Coin price tanks on Monday in a global crypto decline.
- BNB to find support soon as cooldown does not mean a bad thing.
- The RSI is due for an unwind as price action got overheated over the weekend.
Binance Coin (BNB) price is sliding lower this Monday as what appears to be quite a global descent for most major crypto and alt currencies. The leg lower makes sense though as price action grew overheated over the weekend with a late rally on Sunday that pushed the Relative Strength Index (RSI) nearly into overbought territory. Expect a small leg lower with support soon to kick in so that the RSI eases a bit before seeing price action swinging back up again.
Binance Coin price needs to give a little to get big
Binance Coin price could shed about 3% this Monday in search of support as BNB is taking a small step back in early trading. The move did not come as a surprise as on Sunday price action swung substantially higher and dragged the RSI toward the overbought area. With profit-taking underway, expect to see a fade toward $330.
BNB can then find support at the monthly pivot before heading back higher as early as the US trading session later this Monday. Even if the fade goes a leg lower toward $323.80, the blue line could act as a halt for the fade as that is where the rally started on Sunday. The rally should reboot itself and break the high of Monday near $340 to head toward $345.
BNB/USD 4H-chart
The bigger risk for the price action on Monday is on the weekly chart. BNB is showing more bearish signs. Should pressure build upon the 55-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), a break lower could easily add up to a 10% loss as the 200-day SMA is trading near $297. The break of the psychological level of $300 could mean that more downside will come as plenty of bulls will start to offload further.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
