FXStreet Team FXStreet Team
FXStreet

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Cardano, Bitcoin & Binance– American Wrap 25 April

Cryptos |
Share:

Time for ADA bulls to fly back above $0.42 as trifecta of support in Cardano price bound to kick in

Cardano (ADA) price has been tanking near 17% after its peak in April when bulls could head above $0.46 briefly. Since then, it has been a one-way ticket to the downside with not much outlook for a rebound. Until now that is – as a trifecta of supportive elements is just around the corner and ready to not only underpin the price action in Cardano but trigger a bounce back upwards.
ADA/USD  4H-chart    
Bitcoin price rally is largely driven by BTC utility, usage and network adoption. Experts have noted periods of divergences in on-chain metrics that signal a short-lived Bitcoin price rally or bull trap. 
BTC daily active addresses
Binance (BNB) price is primed for some short-term volatility as Binance Corp has quietly opened up shop again in Russia. By allowing Russian citizens back onto its exchange, Binance is breaking the gentleman's agreement it made with the US authorities and several other G7 nations to help with the sanctions package against Russia. Expect over the short-term to see a pickup in volume with price action ready for a pop toward $355, while longer term the exchange is exposing itself again to possible counter sanctions from G7 nations with legal actions and possible bans for Binance to operate in these countries.
BNB/USD  4H-chart    
 
Share: Cryptos feed

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Join Telegram

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended Content

Editors’ Picks

Institutions reviving Bitcoin spot ETF bid might lead to a pushback in the alt season

Institutions reviving Bitcoin spot ETF bid might lead to a pushback in the alt season

Bitcoin and altcoins price action over the last two weeks has taken a toll on the alt season narrative that had been brewing throughout the latter half of March. But as BTC fell in the past five days, the discourse about alt season is firing up again, although investors might be in for a disappointment.

More Bitcoin news

Aptos price drops to single digits two weeks to the APT token unlocks event, bull trap, or buying opportunity?

Aptos price drops to single digits two weeks to the APT token unlocks event, bull trap, or buying opportunity?

Aptos (APT) price dropped below the $10 price level for the first time in almost three months. The slip comes a fortnight after the scheduled unlocking event put 53 million APT tokens into the market, bolstering the bearish pressure.

More Aptos News

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Crypto markets falter, calls for a catalyst

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Crypto markets falter, calls for a catalyst

Bitcoin price is struggling to hold above $27,000 as the 50-day EMA comes into play. Ethereum price consolidates tightly as bearish pressure increases, but there’s hope. Ripple price remains indecisive, but the price action hints at a possible breakout.

More Cryptocurrencies News

The bane of Uniswap price - not the market but UNI holders

The bane of Uniswap price - not the market but UNI holders

Uniswap price has been painting red on the charts over the previous six days, like the rest of the cryptocurrencies. But the reason behind the altcoin facing a higher decline is due to its investors turning to sell instead of HODLing through the bearishness.

More Uniswap News

Bitcoin: BTC loses directional bias, leaving holders guessing its next move

Bitcoin: BTC loses directional bias, leaving holders guessing its next move

Bitcoin price shows a bearish breaker setup on the weekly timeframe, suggesting that buyers need to be cautious. This signal is ambiguous since it does not accurately predict a reversal just yet.

Read full analysis

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location