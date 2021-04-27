Binance Coin Price Prediction: BNB aiming for $1,000 if key pattern continues to develop

- Binance Coin price has formed a massive bull flag on the daily chart.
- The digital asset faces just one critical resistance level before a huge 65% breakout to new all-time highs.
- BNB could see a bearish breakdown in the short term.
Binance Coin price has seen a significant recovery in the last 48 hours as the entire market gained more than $100 billion in market capitalization back.
Binance Coin price on the verge of a colossal breakout
On the daily chart, BNB has formed a bull flag and could be close to a massive breakout. The most significant resistance level is formed at the psychological point of $600.
BNB/USD daily chart
A breakout above this key level has a 65% price target at $930. This target is calculated by using the height of the pole as a reference point.
However, Binance Coin price is also trading inside an ascending triangle pattern formed on the 6-hour chart. The TD Sequential indicator has presented a sell signal here in the form of a green ‘9’ candlestick.
BNB/USD 6-hour chart
The most significant trend line support is formed at $514. A breakdown below this point, impulsed by the sell signal, would drive Binance Coin price down to $340 in the longer term.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
