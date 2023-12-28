Binance Coin Price Forecast: BNB buying opportunity before $400

- Binance Coin price faces the MRI’s resistance level at $322, which is close to the range high of $337.
- Investors can expect a slowdown of the weekly candlestick that has registered nearly 24% gains this week.
- A swift rejection could see BNB revisit the $300 psychological level.
- A weekly candlestick close that flips the range high of $337 could be hinting at a potential retest of $400.
Binance Coin (BNB) price shows no signs of slowing down after rallying nearly 24% this week. This massive uptrend could slow down soon as BNB approaches key weekly hurdles.
Read more: Binance Coin price recovers to $250 as Kepler hard fork goes live; Beacon Chain retirement announced
Binance Coin price faces a tough decision
Binance Coin price has registered a 24% rally this week, rallying from $264 to $327, where it currently trades. BNB currently tugs with the Momentum Reversal Indicator’s (MRI) resistance level at $322. Additionally, the Binance-based altcoin will face the range high at $337, which has been a key hurdle since it was first formed in May 2022.
So far, Binance Coin price has been rejected from this level ten times. Due to the nature of this barrier, a small pullback is likely here. Hence, investors need to be prepared for a potential pullback to the $300 psychological level.
This move would allow sidelined buyers to accumulate more BNB. The resulting buying pressure, if it can flip $337 into a support floor, could kickstart the next leg up to $393 or the $400 psychological level. This move from $300 to $400 would constitute a 30% gain for patient buyers.
Read more: CFTC settles with Binance CEO imposing $150 million fine; penalizes exchange for $1.35 billion
BNB/USDT 1-week chart
On the other hand, if Binance Coin price fails to hold around $300 during a potential pullback, it would be a bullish failure to defend a key level. If BNB flips the range’s midpoint at $260, it will invalidate the bullish thesis.
This development could see Binance Coin price consolidate in the lower half of the range and potentially sweep the range low at $183. Such an outlook is possible if Bitcoin price faces a 10% to 20% pullback.
Also read: Sec hasn't met legal requirements to sue, Binance says in latest bid to dismiss lawsuit
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Binance Coin Price Forecast: BNB buying opportunity before $400
Binance Coin has registered a 24% rally this week, rallying from $264 to $327, where it currently trades. BNB currently tugs with the Momentum Reversal Indicator’s (MRI) resistance level at $322. Additionally, the Binance-based altcoin will face the range high at $337, which has been a key hurdle since it was first formed in May 2022.
This is how one Ethereum hard fork in 2023 changed the DeFi market forever
With the year coming to an end, the DeFi market is also locking in the changes witnessed throughout 2023. One key change was the Ethereum Shapella hard fork that not only impacted the market but seemingly altered the face of the Decentralized market entirely.
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH will likely rally to $2,550 following recent bullish breakout
Ethereum validated the inverse head and should formation, a known bullish pattern. On the short-term timeframe, ETH is likely set to witness another 5% growth to meet the target price set by the pattern. Indicators also suggest room for further increases.
MATIC, OP, ARB: Layer 2 tokens play catch up as attention shifts from Solana to Ethereum
Coming on the back of shifted attention from Solana to the Ethereum blockchain, L2 tokens, including MATIC, OP, and ARB are rising. MATIC is up 5% while OP and ARB are up 15%, flanked with tenfold trading volume surges, pointing to interest among traders.
Bitcoin: BTC readies for home run in 2024 with two bullish fundamentals on tap
Bitcoin (BTC) price has been bullish in 2023, scaling up as it tried to plough back the ground lost following the Terra (UST) and FTX crashes of the preceding year. The trajectory took shape in spite of it being an eventful year, with BTC riding the wave of macroeconomic as well as industry-related developments.