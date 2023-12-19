- CFTC announced that it settled with Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, imposing a $150 million penalty for violating the Commodity Exchange Act.
- Earlier this month, the US government penalized Binance for $4 billion, which led to Zhao resigning from the CEO post.
- Binance Coin price sees mild response to the CFTC settlement.
Binance is attempting to make a comeback from a regulatory point of view after being charged by the United States government earlier this month. The exchange settled with the Department of Justice and is now settling with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), saving the CEO Changpeng Zhao from further prosecution.
CFTC and Binance CEO settle
In a press release on December 18, the CFTC announced that it settled and entered a consent order of permanent injunction, civil monetary penalty, and equitable relief against Changpeng Zhao and Binance. Zhao will be required to pay a $150 million penalty personally, while Binance has been fined $1.35 billion.
Per the filing, Zhao and Binance were charged with knowingly violating US regulatory requirements and concealing the presence of American users on the platform. Thus, as a measure to prevent this from happening again, the CFTC ordered Binance to make certifications that ensure that it will no longer allow sub-accounts. The CFTC further added,
“After applying all KYC policies and procedures to all existing sub-accounts, Binance will offboard every account that fails to meet its compliance controls. In addition, the order requires Binance and Zhao to certify Binance will implement a corporate governance structure that includes a Board of Directors with independent members, a Compliance Committee, and an Audit Committee.
Judge Manish Shah also ordered Binance’s former Chief Compliance Officer Samuel Lim to pay a $1.5 million civil monetary penalty for “aiding and abetting Binance’s violations and engaging in activities outside of the U. S. to evade or attempt to evade US law willfully.”
Binance Coin price fails to breach month-old resistance
Binance Coin price did not react to the CFTC settlement the way it did during the Department of Defense’s charges’ announcement. Over the past 24 hours, BNB has noted no significant increase or decrease in price, trading at $245 at the time of writing
The altcoin failed to breach the nearly month-and-a-half-old barrier marked at $255 but has also been maintaining $231 as a support level. If, over the coming weeks, the broader market cues turn bullish and this resistance is broken, BNB could see a recovery to $264, marking a six-month high.
BNB/USD 1-day chart
The price indicators also suggest a short-term bullish outlook, provided BNB does not face bearishness, which is likely considering the barrage of legal actions taken against the exchange and Zhao. This would result in Binance Coin price testing $231 as support, and falling through the same would result in a crash to $219, invalidating the bullish thesis.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
