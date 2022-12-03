- Binance Coin price failed to overcome the $319 hurdle, leading to a 10% drop.
- This pullback has allowed the bullish momentum to reset around 50, allowing buyers another chance at an upswing.
- Failure to push higher could result in BNB shedding 11% and tagging the $255 support level.
Binance Coin price lacked momentum last week as it attempted to overcome a crucial hurdle. As a result of bullish exhaustion, the altcoin slid lower, allowing bulls to recuperate. This development has allowed buyers another chance to push BNB higher. A failure to take control at this juncture could result in a steep correction.
Also Read: Binance native token BNB and staking derivatives bleed after $5 million DeFi exploit on Ankr Protocol
Binance Coin price and its woes
Binance Coin price slid below the $255 support level on November 21 to collect the sell-stop liquidity. As a result of this move, BNB kick-started a 27% upswing in the next five days. This quick run-up encountered the $317 hurdle and failed to overcome it.
As mentioned in the previous article, the attempt on November 26 was the third attempt from Binance Coin price. Due to the failure, BNB has already shed 10%. While the outlook might seem bearish at first sight, the Relative Strength Index hints at an opportunity. This pullback in the popular momentum indicator has hit 50, revealing that the momentum has reset.
So, buyers now have a chance to push Binance Coin price higher and attempt a flip of the $319 hurdle. A successful move could allow BNB to rally another 6%, where it will face another resistance level at $336. Beyond this, Binance Coin price will need to encounter the $358 blockade.
BNB/USDT 1-day chart
While things are not looking up for Binance Coin price, investors need to pay attention to the RSI. If the momentum fails to stay above 50, it will indicate that a further downtrend is likely. In such a case, BNB could revisit the $255 support level,
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Bitcoin price action over the last 72 hours indicates that a massive bullish move is coming. In the last two articles, we have taken a look at why this is possible from a technical and on-chain perspective.
Luna Classic (LUNC) price witnessed a massive spike on Friday, after yielding 12% gains overnight. The move came after the world’s largest crypto exchange, Binance announced it would be burning 6.39 billion LUNC tokens.
Binance’s native token BNB suffered a 3% decline in response to the $5 million exploit on DeFi protocol Ankr Protocol. The BNB chain-based protocol confirmed that it has fallen victim to a multi-million dollar exploit.
Cardano (ADA) price action is trading in more quiet waters as the spillover effects and aftermath of FTX and BlockFi bankruptcies are finally easing into the background.
A massive bullish move is coming. In the last two articles, we have taken a look at why this is possible from a technical and on-chain perspective. In this weekly forecast, we will take a look at Bitcoin’s monthly performance for the last decade and determine if this bullish outlook is possible.