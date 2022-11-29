- Binance price jumps over 3% as China sentiment flips into risk-on.
- BNB sees buyers blowing up the demand side with a bounce off a technical moving indicator.
- Expect a tiered jump toward $340, next $360 and finally $400.
Binance (BNB) price rallies firmly in the ASIA PAC trading hours as China flips 180 degrees with commitments from the government to reopen further and speed up the vaccination rate. This cuts short the social unrest and puts the sponge over any further escalation and disputes.Furthermore, the world can release a sigh of relief as inflation now can continue to ease as no real inflation shocks are on the horizon, and Fed chair Powell can communicate that a less aggressive tone is needed to get inflation back to 2%, making it a white Christmas after all.
BNB is forecasting a white Christmas with a peak at $400
Binance price has seen heavy buying into its price action overnight as markets on Monday were not in the best shape. Although the NASDAQ rallied into the open, it quickly pared back losses as the US session took action for the first time in four days, with the holiday season putting it on hiatus. It was clear that Americans had not yet digested the turkey as Black Friday sales were somewhat lacklustre and pointed to a possible massive drop in retail sales to come for the regular, intense shopping season.
BNB saw bulls coming in and buying the small dip that occurred at the 55-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) around $289. With the big jump this morning and US equities pointing to a higher opening, this rally could see a follow-through from the European session into the US session and its closing bell. Should that be the case, expect to see this rally push higher in the coming days and produce a possible test at $400 somewhere next week.
BNB/USD daily chart
A lot of data is set to come out this and next week, with European inflation numbers, US inflation data and the US job report on the docket. Any number that could point to a jump in inflation could trigger a doomed market and see a massive sell-off. In that case, BNB will drop back below $280 and test $250 to the downside in search of some support.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum price action gets boring as wETH insolvency concerns spike
Ethereum price shows a lack of volatility as it hovers above a crucial support level. A move to the upside is unlikely until it overcomes another significant hurdle. Therefore, ETH continues to consolidate, awaiting a signal from BTC.
Three altcoins to watch this week: Dogecoin, Crypto.com and Litecoin
Despite Bitcoin's bearish price action throughout November, several altcoins have served profitable opportunities for traders to engage in. Within the Crypto market, DOGE, LTC and CRO all show potential for more uptrend rallies.
Why Cardano price floating around $0.30 is not a good look
Cardano price is in a conflicting situation. While hopes for a Santa rally linger amongst crypto enthusiasts, ADA's monthly performance points to further negative returns. Cardano price has the community watching closely.
Why Algorand price could continue to pack on negative returns in December
Algorand price continues to pack on negative returns for November. As the final days of the month approach, knife-catching bulls are skimming through all digital assets looking for a last-minute opportunity.
Bitcoin: Assessing chances of one last bear market rally for 2022
BTC is in a good place to trigger another bear market rally from a high-time frame perspective. This development, combined with the optimistic outlook seen in on-chain metrics, further strengthens the possibility of a happy ending to 2022.