Binance developer team implemented scheduled hardfork.

Binance Coin is gaining ground in sync with the market.

The team of the cryptocurrency exchange Binance announced a successful hardfork implemented on the mainnet of Binance Chain.

"Binance Chain Mainnet has completed its upgrade. Validator nodes have switched to v0.6.1, and the new functions have been activated since block height: 25,120,000, which happened around 2019/08/05 5:00 AM (UTC)," the company said in a statement.

The team claims that the fork was needed to add more functions and make the network more stable. For example, Hubble upgrade includes BEP12 that allows exchanges rejecting deposits that contain invalid memo tag. Also, the implemented changes improve the synchronization process and the mechanism of the transaction signature.

"Binance Chain command-line tool is more powerful now, and you can use it to generate a signed transaction and then use the hex string for broadcasting. Don't forget to add the latest metrics for Tendermint on your monitoring tool, " the company also added.

Notably, the previous hardfork on Binance Chain took place on July 15. It added the option to delist trading pairs and added makers and takers differentiation.

Binance Coin is now the 6th largest digital asset with the total market value of $4.3 billion. At the time of writing, it is changing hands at $28.15, with over 2.5% gains in recent 24 hours.