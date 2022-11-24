- Binance CEO Chengpang Zhao announced the allocation of more than $1 billion to the recovery fund.
- Binance’s US arm will rebid on bankrupt lending platform Voyager following FTX’s collapse.
- Binance Coin price noted a 12.17% uptick over the last 24 hours.
Binance and its CEO Chengpang Zhao (CZ), have emerged as key entities over the last couple of weeks following FTX’s collapse. The downfall of the now-bankrupt FTX exchange also inspired CZ to launch an industry recovery fund. Living up to his word, the executive launched the Industry Recovery Initiative (IRI) on Thursday.
Binance takes initiative
Binance introduced a fund titled the Industry Recovery Initiative (IRI) to support the future of web3. Taking charge of protecting the consumers and rebuilding the industry, Binance presented eager organizations with the opportunity to co-invest in the IRI.
The announcement came hours after CZ stated in an interview with Bloomberg that Binance would be setting aside $1 billion for the fund. As per the fund’s address, the IRI has a mix of assets, including Binance USD (BUSD), Ethereum (ETH), Tether (USDT), Luffy (LUFFY) and XEN Crypto (XEN). However, the fund is mostly entirely made up of BUSD, which alone amounts to $1.002 billion.
Industry Recovery Initiative asset distribution
As previously reported, the IRI has been conceived as a means of helping projects that are fundamentally strong but are suffering from liquidity crises. Binance further clarified that the IRI is not going to be an investment fund and that it would only last about six months.
Binance.US plans to bid on Voyager, again
During the interview on Thursday, CZ also stated that Binance arm in the United States, Binance.US, is preparing to bid on Voyager once again. The fallout of FTX led to the bankrupt exchange pulling out of its bid, allowing Binance to jump back in. Explaining the reason for holding back on the bid before, Zhao stated,
“I think the US national security concerns were rumors spread by FTX to try and push us out of the bid. There was never any concerns about us participating in the bid.
He further refuted the allegations of Binance being a Chinese company claiming no relation to China, tweeting,
Let me tell you a little something.— CZ Binance (@cz_binance) November 24, 2022
A Chinese company will never dare to say they are not a Chinese company publicly.
Hope that puts this to rest. https://t.co/GtcElzPw9T
Binance Coin price makes a jump
Binance Coin price registered a 12.17% spike in price in the last 24 hours to trade at $298. The exchange token flipped some breached through multiple resistances and is looking to tag $311 over the next few trading sessions.
BNB/USD 1-day chart
The rise was also seen on the broader crypto market. The total crypto market capitalization spiked by 3.2% to recover more than $24 billion on Thursday. This brought the total value of the crypto market up to $789 billion. A consistent bullish momentum from here on is expected to improve the market’s condition, further upping the combined value of all cryptocurrencies to $800 billion.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Will there be a Christmas miracle for Ethereum price as FTX unravels?
Ethereum (ETH) price jumped for a third consecutive day this morning as the hearings about FTX made several headlines overnight. As more pieces of the puzzle fit into one another, it becomes clearer that FTX might be involved in fraud.
Luna Classic is a play-the-range type of Crypto
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Luna Classic price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where LUNC could be heading next.
Turkey comes after former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried over fraud allegations
FTX exchange is now under the watchful eyes of Turkey’s authorities, as revealed by the country’s finance minister on November 23. The bankrupt exchange, FTX, has been at the center of regulatory oversight from multiple countries after filing for bankruptcy on November 11.
XRP Price Forecast: Is the bottom in for Ripple?
XRP price shows a constant influx of buying pressure, which has produced higher lows since the November 9 crash. The overhead barrier, however, is stubborn and continues to absorb this buying pressure from Ripple bulls.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: These levels are ideal for Dollar cost averaging BTC after FTX crash
BTC has faced the brunt of many industry leaders or significant platforms going bust this year. From Terra’s implosion to FTX’s bankruptcy, the industry seems shaken from a psychological perspective. As investors, an unbiased look reveals that the macro bottom is just one 20% crash away. This forecast takes a fresh look at significant levels and anticipates other scenarios that may evolve for Bitcoin price.