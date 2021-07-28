Binance aims to become a regulated financial institution, ready to be licensed worldwide

- Leading crypto exchange Binance is now seeking to be licensed wherever available.
- The digital asset platform would be setting up regional headquarters around the world.
- CEO Changpeng Zhao could step down from his role if a suitable candidate is found.
The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange is looking to be licensed worldwide, while its chief executive officer, Changpeng Zhao, is open to stepping down.
Binance to set up regional headquarters around the world
Binance has been facing scrutiny from financial regulators globally, having received numerous warnings from authorities that seek to crack down in the new asset class.
In light of the recent turn of events, Binance has set its sights on establishing various regional headquarters around the world while seeking licenses wherever possible, according to Zhao.
The crypto exchange has been in the spotlight for thriving in a largely unregulated market. Financial regulators in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Japan, Thailand and Hong Kong have raised concerns about Binance.
The CEO said he plans to improve relations with regulators, and the firm would seek their approval. Binance would break its decentralized structure as it aims to set up regional headquarters around the world.
Zhao added that the crypto platform would be changing its mindset from a tech startup to acting as a financial institution, with required licensing and compliance procedures set in place. He added that “playing within the rules” and being completely compliant is a better trade-off for the longer term.
While Zhao stated that he does not intend to leave immediately, but he is open to pass control to a successor that could “do a better job” and lead the company.
The CEO added that this move could be part of a turning point to become a regulated financial institution. An ideal candidate would be a leader with a strong regulatory background. Until a suitable substitute is found, Zhao said that he would be “honored to run Binance as a regulated institution.”
Due to recent regulatory pressure, Binance has halted certain services, including highly leveraged positions and the trading of stock tokens. Daily withdrawal limits have also recently been adjusted from 2 BTC to 0.06 BTC for unverified accounts on the platform.
Despite the regulatory backlash, Zhao previously revealed that the Binance US arm was looking to explore the possibility of going public in the United States.
Binance Coin price steadies ahead of death cross
Binance Coin price has had a 22% bounce from the swing low on July 20, but the recovery could soon be over.
Binance Coin price faces indecision as a death cross is approaching on the daily chart. The 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the 200-day SMA is nearing a collision, which could spell trouble for BNB.
Although Binance Coin price was able to break above the declining resistance trend line, which currently acts as support, failure to close above this level at $307 would render the recent recovery momentary, not leading to a superior rush higher.
Should Binance Coin price continue to be buoyed by the aforementioned support level, the 200-day SMA also acts as a critical line of defense. Investors should note that the BNB trading volume has subsided, which indicates a lack of interest.
BNB/USDT daily chart
The 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level at $320 acts as stuff resistance for Binance Coin price. A push higher would be unlikely given by the resistance line from the Momentum Reversal Indicator (MRI).
A spike in selling pressure incentivized by the death cross could see Binance Coin price retest the diagonal support before dipping into the demand zone between the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level and the 78.6% Fibonacci extension level at $283 and $258, respectively.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Uniswap price still undecided, as UNI moves to shield itself from regulators
Uniswap price rebound has stuttered over the last four trading days showing no progress, despite the continuing surge in Bitcoin from the July 20 low, keeping the altcoin coiling in the symmetrical triangle.
FTX Token price lacks explosiveness, FTT doomed to fall 26%
FTX Token price has failed to generate an impulsive rally off the June 20 low like other cryptocurrencies, disabling FTT from extending the new rebound beyond the 200-day SMA. It is another corrective stage in the context of ...
SWIFT Go launches for banks, posing threat to Ripple
Leading banks now have an alternative to RippleNet for sending and receiving funds in a frictionless manner. The global provider of secure financial messaging is directly competing with the XRP network through SWIFT Go.
Theta price gains over 100%, confirms a bullish trend change
Theta price printed a new correction low on July 20, undercutting the May 19 low of $3.70 and the 78.6% retracement level of $3.54 before rallying 100% into yesterday’s high. The convergence of key resistance levels prevented an extension of the rally and ....
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.