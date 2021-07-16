Binance suspends stock tokens after strict regulatory oversight

- Binance announced that it is winding down its support for stock tokens.
- The exchange has given traders from the European Economic Area (EEA) the option to migrate positions onto the CM-Equity AG portal.
- Citing a shift in its commercial focus, the digital asset trading platform claims that it is working on different product offerings.
Binance has suspended the purchase of stock tokens, effective immediately. The exchange has advised users to exit positions on or before 2021-10-14 19:55 (UTC).
Binance pulls support for stock tokens, regulatory pressure on the rise
Stock tokens are financial instruments that trade on traditional stock exchanges. The value of these digital assets is pegged to the worth of the relevant underlying share. They are essentially non-fungible over-the-counter derivatives and do not represent the share itself.
All stock tokens listed on Binance.com are products issued and sold by CM-Equity AG, a German Financial Company. The trading platform has given traders from the EEA and the ones from Switzerland the option to shift their stock tokens onto the CM-Equity portal. The remaining traders are expected to close their positions before the end of the 90-day period.
In its trading service agreement, Binance had clearly stated that:
Binance.com reserves the right to suspend or terminate Binance stock tokens trading service without notice. If necessary, Binance.com has the right to suspend and terminate Binance stock tokens trading service at any time.
Binance has exercised this clause and traders are now solely responsible and liable for managing their stock token exposure and the risk it entails. All positions that remain open after 2021-10-14 19:55 (UTC) will be closed at 2021-10-15 13:30 (UTC) based on actual executed prices after the market opens for trading on the same day.
The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange is suspending stock tokens at a time when regulatory pressure is mounting. Binance is caught in a complex web of legal concerns with jurisdictions of the Cayman Islands, the UK, Thailand and Singapore among others.
Authorities of several countries have announced that they are either investigating Binance or closing its entities that are not authorized to operate within foreign borders. Payment processors and banks, primarily in Europe and the UK have cut off the cryptocurrency exchange.
It is likely that Binance’s is under scrutiny since it has taken steps to stay ahead of legal action by hiring former members of the Financial Action Task Force to its advisory team. So far, this has proven effective as the exchange continues offering trading services to users in most countries globally, barring Iraq, Mainland China, North Korea among others.
Changpeng Zhao (CZ), CEO of Binance stated that these investigations were a positive sign for the exchange in an open letter published recently.
During the four years, we have seen regulators take a more active interest in the industry as-a-whole as the industry goes mainstream. We welcome this development, however, there is still much to do to harmonize the treatment of cryptocurrency around the world. We aim to continue our efforts in working with regulators collaboratively to meet their concerns as the industry continues to grow.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Zilliqa needs to recover above crucial support for 40% upswing
Zilliqa price has been on a massive downswing, suggesting a lack of buyer interest. A recovery above the range low at $0.0693 will increase the odds of an upswing. If ZIL breaks down the $0.0549 support level, it will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Jack Dorsey’s Square to open new division focused on Bitcoin and DeFi
Square CEO Jack Dorsey continues to double down on Bitcoin with a recent announcement of a new division focused on BTC. The new business arm will focus on building an open developer platform. Dorsey recently revealed plans to launch a Bitcoin hardware wallet.
Dogecoin at an inflection point as momentum builds to the downside
Dogecoin price rests at a critical inflection point with the May 19 low and May’s descending trend line pressing down, while the 200-day SMA tries to restrain the relentless selling pressure since June 29.
Ripple records major victory with William Hinman deposition authorized in SEC case
Judge Sarah Netburn has given Ripple the green light for the deposition of former SEC official Willian Hinman. The agency previously tried to quash the deposition, stating that the blockchain firm failed to justify the move. Hinman’s speech on Ethereum in 2018 has taken the spotlight in the $1.3 billion lawsuit.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.