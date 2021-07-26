Global cryptocurrency exchange Binance continues restricting support for some of its trading services amid an ongoing regulatory crackdown.

Binance officially announced Monday that the exchange would delist margin trading pairs for three fiat currencies, including the Euro (EUR), the Australian dollar (AUD) and the British pound sterling (GBP).

According to the announcement, Binance will suspend mentioned fiat trading pairs on Aug. 10 and then switch to automatic settlement and cancel all related pending orders. The isolated margin trading pairs will be entirely delisted from the exchange by Aug. 12.

The latest trading restriction comes in line with Binance’s aggressive efforts to curb trading risks alongside its recent decision to significantly limit leverage trading, reducing maximum leverage positions from 125x to 20x on Binance Futures.

“Margin trading carries a substantial risk and the possibility of both significant profits and losses. Past gains are not indicative of future returns. All of your margin balance may be liquidated in the event of extreme price movement,” the announcement notes.

The news comes amid Binance facing increased scrutiny from global regulators and financial institutions recently. The exchange has been served multiple warnings from authorities in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, and other countries. A number of British financial institutions like Barclays and NatWest bank have also started blocking payments to Binance since late June.