Best period to invest in altcoins is 6-10 months prior to the Bitcoin halving, that's now; analyst says

Michaël van de Poppe says it is crucial for altcoins to start moving in this period.

According to the value-based investing and trading expert, the current jump in altcoins is attributed to VCs pumping.

He holds that getting the funding going on altcoins has nothing to do with any change in the market environment.

CEO and founder of MN trading and value-based investing and trading expert, Michaël van de Poppe, says the bull market may be near sight, considering how altcoins have started to move. He bases his argument on the fact that altcoins tend to start moving when the worst period of a cycle sets in.

Best period to invest in altcoins is now

According to Michaël van de Poppe, the best period to invest in altcoins is now, as we are in the worst period of the cycle. In his opinion, altcoins have started recording massive moves.

The #Altcoins are breaking out left and right. The bull market is here.



It's crucial for altcoins to start moving in this period, as we're in the worst period of the cycle.



That means, the best period to invest. But why is that? Altcoins are moving massively.



Let's see. … pic.twitter.com/Zu1GL5nt61 — Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) September 15, 2023

The analyst attributes the moves by altcoins to venture capitals (VCs), who are pumping to get the funding going on those assets. With this, Michaël van de Poppe separates any assumption that market changes may be driving altcoins.

You might want to wonder why some altcoins are making giant moves. The most obvious answer would be: 'VC's are pumping this to get the funding going on those assets and this has nothing to do with any change in market environment.

He says that this is when “the big coins start to move,” actualizing the change in the environment.

Bitcoin halving as a timer

The analyst uses the Bitcoin halving set for early 2023 (around April) as timer for investing in altcoins.

The best period to invest in altcoins is 6-10 months prior to the Bitcoin halving. That's now.

In his opinion, the last six to ten months to the Bitcoin halving is known to be the “worst period of the cycle,” with traders and investors beginning to lose their faith in the markets. In turn, the market shows ultra-bearishness with little to no return on investment (ROI).

Michaël van de Poppe uses Chainlink (LINK) to support his argument, showing how rallies are sold off after investors hodl for multiple years. Chainlink price action shows a “massive consolidation period,” characterized by minimal movement. During this time, investors think every time the price confronts resistance will translate to a “break out of a massive sideways construction.” They also anticipate the price dropping to new lows every time a new range low is triggered. On this note, he challenges that:

On both pairs, we see deviation beneath the lows, followed by a breakout upwards with the current retest holding as support.

LINK/BTC 3-day chart

This, to Poppe, is a bullish indicator for continuation.

Meanwhile, some hold that during times when the market is bear, investing on altcoins with utility is advisable as they offer actual value. Conversely, during bull markets, any coin is a plausible option to invest in as everything explodes. Still, the ones with value skyrocket.

Nevertheless, it is important to conduct one’s own research, with Poppe’s outlook leaving a lot unsaid considering altcoins are not breaking out with Bitcoin dominance still on the rise while altcoins steadily edge south.

