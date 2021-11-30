Cryptocurrencies were little changed during the European session on Monday with markets monitoring overall risk conditions.
Bitcoin consolidated just above the $57,000 level but surged again just after the European close with a push to highs near $59,000.
There was further choppy trading due to shifts in risk appetite and fresh reservations over the Omicron situation triggered renewed losses in Asia with bitcoin dipping to near $56,000.
After consolidation around $4,300, Ether also posted a strong advance to around $4,500 before a retreat to near $4,400.
