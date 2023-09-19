Optimism airdrop distributes 19 million OP tokens to more than 31,000 addresses

Share:

Optimism announced the third airdrop of OP tokens for the addresses that participated in delegation activities of the Optimism Collective DAO.

OP tokens will be airdropped to over 31,000 unique addresses.

The airdrop of 19.4 million OP tokens will be directly transferred to eligible wallets.

Optimism, an Ethereum Layer 2 blockchain powered by OP, has started to distribute its token to eligible wallet addresses in the third round of its airdrop. The Layer 2 chain said late Monday via its official X account that there is no claims page, meaningthat eligible users will receive their share of OP tokens directly to their wallets.

OP price gains 2% on the day, although the token appears to be on a downward trend.

Third airdrop for positive sum contributors to DAO

Optimism’s third airdrop is aimed at rewarding positive sum contributors to the Optimism Collective DAO, the blockchain said in a statement on X (formerly Twitter). The Ethereum Layer 2 chain informed market participants that there is no claims page for the airdrop. The project is directly transferring OP tokens to eligible wallet addresses.

Today Optimism is announcing OP Airdrop #3.



19M OP allocated to over 31k unique addresses to reward positive-sum governance participation in the Collective.



Read on for details on eligibility criteria and allocations. — Optimism (✨_✨) (@optimismFND) September 18, 2023

The project has shared the official contract address, and asked users to refrain from interacting with websites that claim to distribute the airdropped OP tokens. Scams related to airdrops are common.

Eligible addresses are the ones that delegated the voting power of their OP tokens between January 20 and July 20.. On top of the reward for delegating OP, wallet addresses are eligible for a 2x bonus if they delegated the tokens to an active voter, a participant in an on-chain vote in Optimism governance.

Around 19.4 million tokens will be delivered to more than 31,000 addresses, Optimism said. This represents around 19% of OP token’s total initial supply, it said.

OP token yielded 2% gains for holders over the past 24 hours. The Ethereum scaling token rallied 8.8% over the past week, despite the long-term downward trend.