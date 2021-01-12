Band Protocol Price Prediction: BAND’s recent bullish correction may lead to a 100% upswing

- Band Protocol price has broken out of a 12-hour inverse head and shoulders pattern.
- The digital asset has re-tested the previous resistance trendline and it’s ready for a massive rebound.
Band Protocol formed an inverse head and shoulders pattern on the 12-hour chart since October 2020 and saw a breakout on January 2021. The digital asset managed to climb above $11 from the neckline resistance at $7.4 but has recently dropped to re-test the level again.
Band Protocol price could explode to $14.5 if support holds
The previous neckline resistance level at $7.4 from the inverse head and shoulders pattern is now a robust support level. After the breakout towards $11, the digital asset has plummeted back down towards the neckline and, so far, has been able to hold it.
BAND/USD 12-hour chart
A successful defense of this critical support level could quickly drive Band Protocol price towards the last price target of $14.55, which is determined by using the height of the pattern from the neckline to the low end of the head.
BAND IOMAP chart
According to the In/Out of the Money Around Price (IOMAP) chart, there is a strong support area between $7.83 and $8.06 as well as $6.85 and $7.10, giving a lot of credence to the bullish outlook and the $7.4 support level.
BAND Age Consumed
After the significant dip from its high point of $11.45 to the low of $6.98, the age consumed metric shows a massive spike which indicates there is a good chance the digital asset will experience high volatility in the near future.
BAND Holders Distribution chart
Additionally, it seems that BAND whales have continued to accumulate the cryptocurrency despite the price plummeting. In the past three days, the number of whales holding between 10,000 and 100,000 coins has increased by five. Similarly, whales with 100,000 to 1,000,000 coins increased by two in the past four days.
Nonetheless, there is a chance that BAND bulls can’t hold the $7.4 level as, according to the IOMAP chart, they are also facing steep resistance between $9.04 and $9.29. Dropping below the $7.4 support level can quickly push Band Protocol price down to $6.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
