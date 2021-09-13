- Axie Infinity price struggles to breakout higher.
- Chikou Span drops below candlesticks, threatening deeper moves lower.
- Support not found despite many tests in the Relative Strength Index.
Axie Infinity price continues to consolidate, trading in a tight range between $71.71 and $63.21 for the past six trading days. Unfortunately, the Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen have prevented bulls from pushing Axie Infinity higher.
Axie Infinity price faces a -37% drop if bulls fail to hold $61.40 as support.
Axie Infinity price is currently trading against its final support level in the Ichimoku system. The top of the Cloud (Senkou Span A) at $61.40 is the last support level before a move to the bottom of the Cloud (Senkou Span B) at $43.70. Thus, the likelihood of a capitulation move was somewhat thwarted as long as bulls maintained a price level that kept the Chikou Span above the candlesticks. Unfortunately, bulls have failed in this endeavor and despair may soon kick in.
With the Chikou Span dropping below the candlesticks, bearish action for Axie Infinity price over the next few weeks is more likely now than it has been in over five months. Bulls had some hope that as the Relative Strength Index moved to the first oversold level at 40, price would have a responsive move higher. This has not occurred. Instead, the Relative Strength Index has constricted and formed its own bearish continuation pattern. The Composite Index, likewise, continues to drive further south with no immediate supportive crossing event ahead. If a -37% move occurs, it will likely occur with extreme speed as there is almost no trading volume between $61.80 and $46.
AXS/USDT Daily Chart
Bears will want to monitor the Optex Bands closely as they are about to enter into oversold territory. Once the Optex Bands have become oversold, then supportive price action may occur. Bulls will need to hold Senkou Span A as a support zone to prevent any further selling pressure. A bull market resumption can occur if bulls push Axie Infinity price to a close above $77.40.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
SHIB at risk of 40% drop
Shiba Inu price in ideal bearish trading conditions in the Ichimoku system. SHIB is trading below its 2021 VPOC (Volume Point-Of-Control). Oscillators support further downside momentum.
XRP price might plunge by more than 10%
Ripple is in a sideways bandwidth, but headwinds point lower. Buyers doubt where to get in, fearing another bull trap. Expect a 10% correction and Ripple to break below $1 before buyers come in to defend XRP price.
Stellar on-chain activity explodes, signalling a bullish outlook for XLM
The drop in Stellar token’s price has been largely influenced by the crash in the overall cryptocurrency market. XLM is primed for a second leg up, as the network’s on-chain activity is on the rise.
Cardano is bullish above $2.50, bearish below $2.30
Cardano price is at an area of inflection that could dictate the remainder of September’s trend. Ichimoku levels warn of imminent weakness and lower prices. Oscillators are mixed, with some supportive zones ahead.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.