Axie Infinity announces Esports grant program while AXS price looks to retrace 25%

- AXS price seems to be taking a hiatus and hints at a correction after an exponential run-up.
- Axie Infinity announced its e-sports grant with 5,000 AXS as the prize pool.
- A retest of the all-time high at $29.09 or a move higher will invalidate the bullish outlook.
Axie Infinity price has triggered a corrective phase after a massive rally. The trading range’s midpoint might act as a foothold that could deter the downswing or even reverse it.
AXS prize pool worth $109,000
Axie Infinity is a blockchain-based trading and breeding game that has racked up popularity during the recent cryptocurrency market slump. Adding a tailwind to this newfound fame is the AXS token’s 800+% upswing over the past 24 days.
In order to capitalize on this wave of hype, Sky Mavis developers have announced a dedicated server for competitive gameplays. To this end, the company has also set aside 5,000 AXS tokens, currently worth $109,000, as a prize pool for the winners.
Axie Infinity also added that it would start accepting community tournament organizers’ proposals between July 15 to July 29. Touching on the exponential growth of the game, the announcement reads,
This amazing growth has created some new challenges when it comes to scaling our game servers. As a result, the challenge server that is usually available for scrimmages and tournament matches has been offline.
While this step from the developers might help increase the interaction with the community, technicals are hinting at a correction.
AXS price looks to pull back
AXS price rallied 811% between June 21 and July 16, hitting a new all-time high at $29.09. However, the Momentum Reversal Indicator (MRI) flashed a red ‘two’ candlestick on July 15. This setup forecasts a one-to-four candlestick correction, which is already being witnessed as Axie Infinity price has dropped 26% from its peak.
If the selling pressure continues to increase, AXS will likely crash another 27% until it tags the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $15.98. The bulls have a chance to defend this level from the sellers and kick-start a bullish ascent if possible.
A failure might lead to a retest of the 62% Fibonacci retracement level at $12.84. However, in a highly bearish case, Axie Infinity price might tag $10.61.
AXS/USDT 1-day chart
While the downswing seems plausible, a potential increase in buying pressure that recovers the recent slump will increase the chances of a reversal.
If the bullish momentum is high enough to propel Axie Infinity price to retest the all-time high at $29.09, it will signal the resurgence of buyers. Such a move might proceed by a surge in buying pressure that breaches the peak to invalidate the bullish thesis.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Zilliqa needs to recover above crucial support for 40% upswing
Zilliqa price has been on a massive downswing, suggesting a lack of buyer interest. A recovery above the range low at $0.0693 will increase the odds of an upswing. If ZIL breaks down the $0.0549 support level, it will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Jack Dorsey’s Square to open new division focused on Bitcoin and DeFi
Square CEO Jack Dorsey continues to double down on Bitcoin with a recent announcement of a new division focused on BTC. The new business arm will focus on building an open developer platform. Dorsey recently revealed plans to launch a Bitcoin hardware wallet.
Dogecoin at an inflection point as momentum builds to the downside
Dogecoin price rests at a critical inflection point with the May 19 low and May’s descending trend line pressing down, while the 200-day SMA tries to restrain the relentless selling pressure since June 29.
Ripple records major victory with William Hinman deposition authorized in SEC case
Judge Sarah Netburn has given Ripple the green light for the deposition of former SEC official Willian Hinman. The agency previously tried to quash the deposition, stating that the blockchain firm failed to justify the move. Hinman’s speech on Ethereum in 2018 has taken the spotlight in the $1.3 billion lawsuit.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.