Axie Infinity leaves competitors in dust as AXS price contemplates correction after new all-time high

- Axie Infinity becomes the top dApp based on cumulative protocol revenue generated over the past month.
- Due to its popularity and usage, this blockchain game has topped gas consumed charts.
- AXS price consolidates around its all-time high as red signals emerge, hinting at a pullback.
Axie Infinity has blown the competition out of the stadium as it becomes the top-grossing dApp in terms of cumulative protocol revenue generated over the past month. Its ascent has left extremely popular dApps in the dust, painting a picture of its recent traction.
Adoption soars amid market slump
Axie Infinity, a protocol that draws inspiration from CryptoKitties, is a blockchain-based trading and breeding game that is built on the Ethereum blockchain. It adopts a wildly popular free-to-play model, which is one of the reasons for its massive adoption.
The protocol has climbed past PancakeSwap, MetaMask and MakerDAO to attain the top spot for the highest-grossing dApp in terms of cumulative revenue. To compare, the revenue generated by Axie Infinity is roughly four times that of PancakeSwap and more than seven times MetaMask.
Cumulative revenue of dApp chart
Interestingly, it has also climbed the charts to become the top gas-consuming protocol over the past three hours, surpassing Uniswap v2, Shiba Inu and Uniswap v3.
Over the past 24 hours, Axie Infinity protocol collected roughly 150 ETH or $305,621 from fees. This massive number suggests that the users are actively playing the game.
Gas consumption chart
AXS price ponders correction
AXS price is currently trading at $18.50, just below the all-time high at $19.69. Over the past three weeks, Axie Infinity price has rallied 539%, an exponential ascent. Typically, massive outbursts like these are followed by a steep correction.
Adding credence to this theory is the Momentum Reversal Indicator (MRI), which has flashed a sell signal in the form of a red ‘two’ candlestick. This setup indicates that a one-to-four candlestick correction is likely.
If this were to happen, AXS price could drop 26% to an immediate support level at $13.58. If investors continue to book profits, AXS price could crash another 21% to tag $10.73.
In a highly bearish scenario, Axie Infinity price might visit $8.79, a 52% correction from its current position.
Therefore, market participants need to exercise caution.
AXS/USD 1-day chart
While the logical outcome is a correction, market sentiment, hype and FOMO sometimes tend to supersede it. If this were to happen, Axie Infinity price will likely continue its ascent and retest its all-time high at $19.69.
A decisive daily candlestick close above this level will invalidate the bullish outlook and might propel AXS to set up new all-time highs.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Filecoin Price Prediction: FIL bulls at inflection point
Filecoin price seems to be at a critical point in its journey as it trades around a key support level. This barrier has prevented it from massive drawdowns during the May 19 and June 21 sell-offs. Despite a brief dip below it on June 22, FIL is holding above it, indicating buyers’ presence.
Institutional digital asset products and crypto exchanges record massive plunge in trading volume
Institutional cryptocurrency investment products have witnessed the quietest trading week since Q4 2020. Investors are looking to diversify their cryptocurrency holdings, as multi-asset products were gaining popularity. Crypto exchanges record a plunge in trading volume as asset prices fail to galvanize investors’ enthusiasm.
Binance key payments partner Clear Junction suspends deposits and withdrawals
Another key payments partner has decided to suspend deposits and withdrawals to Binance. The payments processor cited the FCA’s notice to the leading crypto exchange behind the decision to halt processing transactions. Speculators believe that users’ losses due to the exchange’s outages could be the reason behind growing regulatory scrutiny.
Cardano price cannot handle the spotlight, back below $1.40 with risk building
Cardano price broke away from a bearish rising wedge pattern on June 8 with a -5.45% loss and a daily close below the 2018 high of $1.40. It was a quick reversal of fortune for ADA after finally recapturing $1.40 on July 3. As before, without a daily close above $1.40, the altcoin is vulnerable to test the 200-day SMA or the June 22 low.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.