- AVAX price is coiling into a triangle formation.
- The token remains stagnant while the volume remains stagnant.
- Confirmation on a bullish impulse would happen above $90.
AVAX price, like many digital assets in the crypto space, is currently consolidating into what appears to be a contracting triangle. Avalanche’s native token has yet to make a significant move above support or resistance to confirm where it is heading next.
AVAX price awaits a major move
AVAX price had a tremendous 350% run-up from September 8, 2021, to November 22, 2021, printing a new all-time high at $147. As we look at the price action, it is worth noting that the structure does not look impulsive.
Elliot Wave states that impulse waves must contain five separate swings where 1, 3 and 5 all contain five impulse waves. September 2021's 350% bull rally into the all-time high has only three swings. The lack of clear impulse waves constitutes September 2021's bull run as a corrective rally.
The sell-off from the all-time high into January 24, 2022, low at $55.14 is also very similar in terms of structure. There are only three large swings that can be accounted for AVAX's 60% price drop from the all-time high.
AVAX/USD 1-day chart
AVAX is currently displaying bullish behavior as it consolidates above the daily trend channel median line. One more leg is needed to validate the D wave of this unfolding triangle which would send AVAX price as high as $115, representing a 50% upswing from today's current price of $77.00.
Despite the bullish pattern formation, finding an entry will be the real challenge for AVAX enthusiasts. On smaller time frames, AVAX price is being suppressed right in the middle of this week's supply zone. The safest way to join the bulls would be to wait for the confirmation level to get broken at $90.80.
AVAX/USD 8-hour chart
Bears will likely take control and challenge liquidity levels beneath the median line if the bulls cannot push past the weekly supply zone. A break below $52.95 will invalidate the bullish triangle idea which would give AVAX bears complete control to send prices into the low $40s, a 45% correction from the current price.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
