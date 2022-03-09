- Bitcoin price action has been established between $36,250 and $42,650 in the last seven weeks.
- On four separate occasions since 2019, Bitcoin has consolidated more than ten weeks before a new definitive trend was established.
- BTC appears to be forming a triangle, which could take several more weeks to fully develop.
Bitcoin price usually undergoes long-term consolidation phases. Although trading range-bound price action can be rather tricky, the longer the stagnation period, the more bullish BTC gets.
Bitcoin price rebounds swiftly
According to Elliot Wave Theory, triangles can only manifest with three swings per letter. For traders looking to scalp the market, it is best to assume that the C wave of the triangle Bitcoin price is unfolding was printed at $32,933 on January 24.
An upswing into the $51,000 area is very likely to happen in the weeks to come and is necessary to validate the D wave of the triangle formation. The lower time-frames are already showing bullish signals that could validate the optimistic outlook.
Bitcoin Weekly Chart
It is essential to consider an alternate scenario when speculating on larger timeframe patterns. Bears can still maintain control over Bitcoin price, sending it as low as $33,000 for another 13% price decline.
Still, long-term investors should beware that a break below the C wave at $32,933 will NOT invalidate the idea of the triangle formation, as C waves are commonly known to form complex corrections.
Any touch of Wave A at $29,301 will invalidate the overall triangle thesis.
If the triangle thesis is invalidated, a steep correction will be the next plausible idea for Bitcoin price with further price drops of 30–40%, challenging support at $26,500 and $24,000.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Dogecoin price has one chance of recovering upon breaking $0.16
Dogecoin price shows no signs of stalling the downswing that has been ongoing since its all-time high in May 2021. The resulting crash seems to be reaching for a fair value gap (FVG), adding credence to this incoming downswing.
Polkadot price eyes 30% upswing as DOT consolidation reaches inflection point
Polkadot price has been on a constant downtrend for roughly four months, and the 50-day SMA has played a crucial role in preventing DOT from rising. As a result, DOT seems to have begun coiling up between these two barriers.
Solana price must breach this level for SOL to enter a new bull run
Solana price is very close to breaking down below one of the strongest bearish patterns in technical analysis: the descending triangle. If sellers can take control and push Solana below the formation, a 40% wipeout is very likely to occur.
Shiba Inu price stabilizes while SHIB remains on track to hit $0.000054
Shiba Inu price continues to trade lower but has stabilized relative to the rest of the cryptocurrency market. While the Ichimoku chart shows extremely bearish trading conditions, sellers have been unable or unwilling to capitalize on that weakness.
Bitcoin: Bull run to flourish unhinged beyond $52,000
Bitcoin price is hovering between a weekly supply and a daily demand zone, leading to a bracketed movement. The recent run-up fell short of retesting the upper boundary and is currently correcting to find a stable support level.