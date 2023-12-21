- AVAX price trades around $45.14 after registering a 411% rally in 70 days.
- The altcoin could rally another 20% before it encounters the resistance zone, which extends from $51.04 to $56.10.
- The RSI is still under the overbought conditions, which adds credence to the extension of the ongoing uptrend.
- A breakdown of the $20.68 support level will invalidate the bullish thesis for Avalanche.
Avalanche (AVAX) price has been on a non-stop uptrend and has produced only one weekly red candlestick since October 16. As a result, the altcoin has more than quintupled in less roughly ten weeks. Regardless, AVAX price still has more steam left in the tank as opposed to Solana (SOL), which has registered 296% gains in the same period.
Read more: AVAX price could present another buying opportunity despite 424% gains in under two months
AVAX price likely to continue its ascent
AVAX price has a higher chance of continuing the bull rally due to two critical reasons – overcoming a key weekly hurdle at $78.69 and the Relative Strength Index’s (RSI) position.
Despite rallying a mind-melting 411% in just 70 days, the RSI hovers around 82, just below the overbought level of 90. In bull markets, it is common practice to adjust the overbought and oversold conditions from 70 to 90 and 30 to 40, respectively. The mean level of RSI becomes a zone, extending from 50 to 60.
With this in mind, AVAX price still has more room to the upside before any signs of trouble. Regardless, there are two scenarios heading into the holiday season:
- AVAX price holds above the weekly support level of $39.17 and makes a run for the resistance zone, extending from $51.04 to $56.10. This move would roughly constitute a 20% gain from the current price level of $45.
- However, if AVAX price fails to hold above $39.17, it could retrace 19% and tag $31.60, which is the upper limit of the imbalance formed as Avalanche price rallied 69% in early December. This imbalance stretches from $22.74 to $31.60 and is a good place for accumulation before the altcoin retests the aforementioned resistance zone.
Due to the holiday season’s low liquidity levels, altcoins are likely subject to even higher volatility. So, investors need to exercise caution.
AVAX/USDT 1-day chart
While the bull run of AVAX price is impressive, it is still influenced by Bitcoin’s price movements. Should BTC tank for any reason, Avalanche price is likely to follow its lead.
Regardless, the 411% rally witnessed by AVAX price will face invalidation if it produces a weekly candlestick close below $20.68. This move would produce a lower low and signal that the uptrend is over and reversal has kick-started. In such a case, Avalanche's price could crash 40% and tag the next key support level at $11.95.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Bitcoin (BTC) price has shown resilience in December, resisting selling pressure coming from a weekly supply barrier. It comes as traders exercise patience, resisting the urge to book profits and looking at the bigger picture as 2024 has multiple bullish catalysts lined up for Bitcoin.