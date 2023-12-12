- AVAX price has rallied 103% in the last two weeks and two days, showcasing the bullish momentum.
- But this rally could be briefly paused, resulting in a 33% correction to $27.90 support level.
- Invalidation of this short-term pullback thesis will occur if Avalanche bulls flip the $50 psychological level into a support floor.
Avalanche (AVAX) price has shown incredible bullishness in the last few weeks, which has resulted in massive gains for the holders. Going forward, token owners need to be cautious as profit-taking and capital rotation could trigger a double-digit correction for AVAX.
Read more: Avalanche price faces selling pressure from $213 million AVAX unlock
AVAX price could slide lower
AVAX price more than doubled between November 27 and December 11. This massive bullish momentum comes as a result of the alt season, where altcoins register explosive gains. But along with the egregious moves, there are equally steep corrections that occur due to investors booking profits and rotating their capital to the next shiny altcoin.
AVAX price currently sits inside a weekly imbalance, extending from $36.56 to $50.63, created in early May 2022 when sellers dominated the market. Hence, as Avalanche bulls push the altcoin higher, this seller-dominated area will be balanced by buyers.
The recent flip of the $40 psychological level and the move toward the midpoint of this imbalance at $43.61, could see a heavy sell-off from investors looking to book profits. Moreover, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has been in the overbought territory for the third-consecutive week, which adds to the correction scenario.
The immediate weekly support level at $39.17 is roughly 7% away from the current price of $42. A breakdown of this barrier could send AVAX price down by nearly 30% to retest the $27.90 support floor. In total, this move would constitute a 33% correction.
Since the $27.90 level closely coincides with the recently created imbalance’s midpoint of $27.19, it is a good level to consider buying the dips.
AVAX/USDT 1-week chart
While the short-term correction in AVAX price is healthy for the big picture outlook, this retracement might not occur, especially if Bitcoin price continues its ascent toward $50,0000. In such a case, if AVAX price flips the $50 psychological level into a support floor, it would invalidate the bearish outlook. This development will set the stage for Avalanche price to attempt a rally toward the $55 level.
Read more: Avalanche Price Prediction: AVAX could rally 40% if it overcomes this barrier
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
