AVAX price could present another buying opportunity despite 424% gains in under two months

- AVAX price has registered a whopping 424% gain in just 56 days.
- This rally is likely to see a quick retracement to key support levels – $41.54, $37.79, $34.34 or $34.04.
- Invalidation of the bullish thesis will occur if Avalanche produces a weekly candlestick close below $20.68.
Avalanche (AVAX) price shows exhaustion on both the higher and lower time frames. Investors can expect the next week to start with a correction that will be a buying opportunity before AVAX price kickstarts its next leg.
Also read: AVAX price is at an inflection point as Avalanche fills three-day FVG
AVAX price likely to pause its uptrend
AVAX price set up a local top this week at $45.53 and currently trades at $42.13. The uptrend that led to this move created an imbalance on the weekly chart, extending from $31.60 to $22.74. This surge in buying pressure is likely to stay flat until next week, which would push Avalanche price into consolidation and likely tag the aforementioned imbalance. This range is a key area for long-term holders to accumulate.
Despite rallying 424% in just 56 days, AVAX price has not even retested the $57.09, which is midpoint of the 86% crash witnessed between March and June 2022. Hence, an intervention of the sidelined buyers could catalyze , AVAX price to kickstart the second leg of the uptrend and tag $57.09.
From the imbalance’s upper limit of $31.60, this move would constitute roughly 80% gain.
In a highly bullish case, where Bitcoin price does not retrace 20% to 30%, altcoins are going ot enjoy prolonged bull rally. This would mean AVAX price could extend the rally and tag 62% and 70% retracement levels at $66.92 and $73.86, respecitvely.
AVAX/USDT 1-week chart
Avalanche bulls likely to remain flat in the short-term
The one-hour chart of AVAX price shows it is hovering between two key support levels $42.26 and $41.54. A flip of the latter barrier into a resistance level would confirm that bulls are taking a break. In such a case, Avalanche price would likely consolidate between the $41.54 to $34.05 range.
This sideways could see AVAX price revisit the range’s midpoint at $37.79 or even sweep the range low at $34.05. In extreme cases, patient buyers could get an opportunity to accumulate at the sweep of the equal lows formed around $31.31.
Interestingly, this level coincides closely with the weekly imbalance’s upper limit at $31.60, making it a high probability reversal zone.
Read more: Avalanche Price Prediction: AVAX could rally 40% if it overcomes this barrier
AVAX/USDT 1-hour chart
On the other hand, if AVAX price produces a weekly candlestick close below $20.68, it would create a lower low and break the bullish market structure. This move would invalidate the bullish thesis, allowing bears to target a retest of the support level at roughly $12.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
RATS, SATS and ORDI, the BRC-20 tokens yielding massive gains this cycle
The BRC-20 token standard was designed specifically for the Bitcoin blockchain and tokens like RATS, SATS and ORDI are BRC-20 tokens. One of the key reasons for BRC-20 popularity is that the token standard unlocks new capabilities for the Bitcoin blockchain when used in DeFi applications.
Cardano price aims for $0.85 target as it trades at crucial demand zone
Cardano price is in a crucial demand zone between $0.6199 and $0.6822, on Friday. The altcoin has yielded consistent gains for holders in the past two weeks. ADA price gains are likely sustainable according to bullish on-chain metrics.
XRP analyst says massive price rally to $1.50 likely post Spot Bitcoin ETF approval, BTC halving
XRP Ledger’s native token XRP is likely to rally to a peak of $1.50 post the bullish catalysts of 2024. Bitcoin’s upcoming halving event and the much anticipated approval of Spot Bitcoin Exchange Traded Funds (ETF) are lined up for 2024.
Chainlink data feeds go live on Polygon zkEVM, MATIC price eyes likely recovery
The data feeds from Chainlink, a decentralized oracle blockchain network, became available on Friday on Polygon’s chain, enabling decentralized finance (DeFi) applications to have access to the emerging bank blockchain ecosystem.
Bitcoin: BTC cool-off prepares markets for crypto’s final two weeks of 2023
Bitcoin (BTC) price has shown resilience in December, resisting selling pressure coming from a weekly supply barrier. It comes as traders exercise patience, resisting the urge to book profits and looking at the bigger picture as 2024 has multiple bullish catalysts lined up for Bitcoin.