- Avalanche is set to unlock 9.54 million AVAX tokens on Friday.
- The AVAX unlock will increase the circulating supply by nearly 3%.
- Avalanche price is down 2% on the day, as market participants brace for the token unlock event.
Avalanche (AVAX) Layer 1 blockchain token is down 2% on the day. With the upcoming event, 9.54 million AVAX token unlock, the Layer 1 token’s circulating supply is set to increase, contributing to the rising selling pressure on the asset.
Also read: Sam Altman's appointment at Microsoft ushers rally in Worldcoin price
AVAX token unlock draws near
Based on data from token.unlocks.app, Avalanche has an upcoming token unlock event on November 24, Friday. AVAX tokens, worth around $213.35 million are set to be unlocked. 9.54 million AVAX tokens represent 2.68% of the Layer 1 token’s circulating supply.
The unlocked tokens will be distributed to Strategic Partners, Founders, Team and airdropped to the community. The largest volume of tokens are for the team, 4.5 million AVAX worth $100.62 million.
A similar token unlock took place on August 26, 2023. In the week leading up to the event, AVAX price declined 7%, as market participants anticipated the rise in selling pressure to drive the Layer 1 token’s price lower, post the unlock.
AVAX unlock event details
Interestingly, AVAX price hit its three-month peak of $24 on Friday. The asset wiped out its gains over the weekend, dropping to $22.47, early on Monday. AVAX price yielded 142% for holders in the past month, in the marketwide rally, led by Bitcoin.
The upcoming token unlock is likely to contribute to the rise in AVAX token reserves across cryptocurrency exchanges. Higher AVAX reserves on exchanges are expected to increase selling pressure on the asset and drive the token’s price lower.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Dogecoin price faces selling pressure, but DOGE bulls hope for a breakout rally
Dogecoin (DOGE) price has broken free from its multi-month declining trend line that has defined the dominant bearish trend for nearly a year. The breakout, while pivotal, needs to clear one more critical hurdle before DOGE can take off.
Ethereum price dilemma or buy signal before 60% rally
ETH has established three higher lows and equal highs since June 2022, forming an ascending triangle pattern. A decisive weekly candlestick close above the triangle's horizontal resistance level at $2,000 will signal a breakout.
Three altcoins that are likely to crash next week and here is why
With massive rallies across the board, the cryptocurrency market capitalization has increased from roughly $831 billion to nearly $1.5 trillion in the last ten months. Investors need to expect the possibility of a 10% to 20% correction even during bull runs.
Justin Sun offers $10 million bounty to return the $110 million stolen funds from Poloniex
Poloniex investor Justin Sun posted an on-chain message addressing the hacker. Sun had two major points he wanted to communicate after the involved person or group siphoned roughly $110 million from the Poloniex exchange.
Bitcoin: ETF delay and weekly swing failure could crash BTC to $30,000
After the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced a delay in their ETF decision, Bitcoin (BTC) price saw a quick uptick, which did not make sense. Currently, BTC is hovering below the $38,000 level, leaving investors guessing its next move.