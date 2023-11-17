Axie Infinity, YGG and Sandbox prices could rally with the upcoming Web3 Games Summit

- The Yield Guild Games Web3 Summit will be held on November 18, fueling bullish outlook among gaming token holders.
- Market participants gear up for Axie Infinity, Yield Guild Games and Sandbox co-founders to speak at the Summit.
- Large wallet addresses have been accumulating AXS, YGG and SAND tokens ahead of the event, according to on-chain data.
The Yield Guild Games Web3 Summit will be held between November 18 and 25. The event is expected to bring together gaming enthusiasts and market participants holding gaming and Web3 tokens like Axie Infinity (AXS), Yield Guild Games (YGG) and Sandbox (SAND).
Also read: SushiSwap partnership for native Bitcoin swaps fails to trigger SUSHI rally
YGG Games Web3 Summit begins on November 18
Yield Guild Games is powering a Web3 games event, bringing together 40+ gaming platforms, ecosystems and game developers. Skymavis, the developer of the Axie Infinity game, is invited to the event. AXS token holders anticipate announcements on the future of Axie Infinity game and an opportunity to win elements of the game play like “Origin Axies.”
Built the #1 Blockchain game, @AxieInfinity, and took many Filipino fans to the moon!— YGG Web3 Games Summit #W3GS (@YGGEvents) November 17, 2023
Let’s give it up for @SkyMavisHQ, attending our YGG Web3 Games Summit! Sky Mavis is a tech powerhouse on a mission to empower gamers with digital property rights and specializes in… pic.twitter.com/Ao2J6wZRV3
AXS, YGG and SAND token holders are likely anticipating announcements or updates during the event, therefore large wallet addresses of these tokens have accumulated the assets consistently over the past few weeks and months.
Activity of whale wallets influences the prices of these assets as the top 20 addresses holding AXS, YGG and SAND account for 96.76%, 93.26% and 80% of the token’s total supply, respectively. Whale wallet activity, therefore, has an influence on these assets' prices.
Crypto intelligence provider Lookonchain identified whale wallets that scooped up these assets from centralized exchanges. According to Lookonchain data, a whale wallet withdrew 25,871 AXS tokens worth $158,000 from a crypto exchange KuCoin, on November 15.
AXS tokens withdrawn from KuCoin
Whale wallets “0x6dd2” and “0xefc2” withdrew 1.11 million YGG (worth $440,000) and 650,961 YGG (worth $257,000) from Binance. The withdrawals by the two whale wallets reduced the selling pressure on the YGG token, supporting a bullish thesis.
A whale wallet "0x3166", withdrew 1.02 million SAND tokens (worth $434,000) from Binance on November 16. The activity of whale wallets ahead of the YGG Web3 Games Summit is fueling a bullish thesis for the tokens’ holders. It remains to be seen whether whales will engage in profit-taking during or after the event or continue accumulating in response to announcements and updates from the projects during the summit.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Axie Infinity, YGG and Sandbox prices could rally with the upcoming Web3 Games Summit
The Yield Guild Games Web3 Summit will be held on November 18, fueling bullish outlook among gaming token holders. Market participants gear up for Axie Infinity, Yield Guild Games and Sandbox co-founders to speak at the Summit.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: ETF delay and weekly swing failure could crash BTC to $30,000
After the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced a delay in their ETF decision, Bitcoin (BTC) price saw a quick uptick, which did not make sense. Currently, BTC is hovering below the $38,000 level, leaving investors guessing its next move.
SushiSwap partnership for native Bitcoin swaps fails to trigger SUSHI rally
Sushi has partnered with ZetaChain to explore native Bitcoin swaps for users across 30 blockchain networks. Experts believe Bitcoin users could gain exposure to DeFi in a native manner through the integration.
WisdomTree revises spot BTC ETF application, in signs that talks with SEC continue
Asset management company WisdomTree submitted a revision of its spot Bitcoin ETF application on Thursday. The filing is part of the application process and signals WisdomTree is in talks with the SEC, Bloomberg analyst James Seyffart said.
Bitcoin crashes ahead of ETF approval window, but bull run is not under threat
Bitcoin (BTC) price shows signs of slowing down after Thursday’s sudden sell-off that wiped out more than a billion dollars in open interest and hundreds of millions in liquidations. While this caused many altcoins to suddenly crash double digits others continue to face immense selling pressure. Despite the recent debacle, investors remain optimistic and expect the 2023 rally to continue.