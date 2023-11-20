- Solana ecosystem’s decentralized exchanges noted a massive spike in trading volume in the past week.
- Trade volume hit a record high, climbing past the $3 billion with top DEXes Orca, Raydium, having observed 70% growth.
- SOL price is down nearly 2% on the day but the Ethereum-alternative remains in an uptrend.
Solana’s top two decentralized exchanges, Orca and Raydium, witnessed a surge in trade volume over the past week. Solana’s Total Value Locked (TVL) climbed 42% since the beginning of November.
SOL price is in an uptrend, the altcoin traded sideways above $60, early on Monday.
Also read: Solana price rally could be interrupted, analyst identifies warning signs in SOL
Solana DEX trading volume climbs 54%
According to data from DeFi intelligence tracker, DeFiLlama, the trading volume of decentralized exchanges on Solana climbed 54% in the past week. The total trade volume climbed past the $3 billion mark, hitting a record high for the SOL ecosystem.
Between November 1 and early on Monday, Solana’s TVL climbed 42%, from $409.68 million to $584.56 million, as seen in the DeFiLlama chart.
Solana TVL as seen on DeFiLlama
Top two decentralized exchanges’ trade volume grew over 70% within a week. The recent developments pushed Solana to the top three chains in terms of weekly transaction volume. Solana is now third to Ethereum ($9.97 billion) and Arbitrum ($4.49 billion).
However, the activity recorded in the Solana ecosystem failed to catalyze a recovery in SOL price. While market participants engaged in transacting on DEXes in the Solana ecosystem, the token’s price traded sideways, but remains above the $60 mark on Binance.
Solana price rally likely to continue
Solana price started its uptrend on October 15. Since then, SOL price climbed to its $68 peak, trading above its three long-term Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) -10-day, 50-day and 200-day at $57.01, $40.50 and $28.18, respectively.
The Ethereum-alternative token is currently trading above the $60 mark on Binance and the asset is likely to climb higher in its uptrend. In the event of decline to the upper boundary of the Fair Value Gap between $48.94 and $50.99, the altcoin could fill the gap and resume its upward climb.
SOL/USDT 1-day chart
If SOL price sustains above the 10-day EMA, the asset is likely to continue climbing, supporting a short-term bullish outlook on the asset.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Dogecoin price faces selling pressure, but DOGE bulls hope for a breakout rally
Dogecoin (DOGE) price has broken free from its multi-month declining trend line that has defined the dominant bearish trend for nearly a year. The breakout, while pivotal, needs to clear one more critical hurdle before DOGE can take off.
Ethereum price dilemma or buy signal before 60% rally
ETH has established three higher lows and equal highs since June 2022, forming an ascending triangle pattern. A decisive weekly candlestick close above the triangle's horizontal resistance level at $2,000 will signal a breakout.
Three altcoins that are likely to crash next week and here is why
With massive rallies across the board, the cryptocurrency market capitalization has increased from roughly $831 billion to nearly $1.5 trillion in the last ten months. Investors need to expect the possibility of a 10% to 20% correction even during bull runs.
Justin Sun offers $10 million bounty to return the $110 million stolen funds from Poloniex
Poloniex investor Justin Sun posted an on-chain message addressing the hacker. Sun had two major points he wanted to communicate after the involved person or group siphoned roughly $110 million from the Poloniex exchange.
Bitcoin: ETF delay and weekly swing failure could crash BTC to $30,000
After the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced a delay in their ETF decision, Bitcoin (BTC) price saw a quick uptick, which did not make sense. Currently, BTC is hovering below the $38,000 level, leaving investors guessing its next move.