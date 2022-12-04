- Bitcoin price consolidates on the four-hour timeframe, hinting at a volatile move soon.
- A minor retracement to $16,536 is likely before BTC kickstarts its explosive rally to 2022’s highest traded level at $19,235.
- Invalidation of the bullish outlook will occur below $15,937 support level.
Bitcoin price shows a tight consolidation on the four-hour timeframe, which is indicative of a volatile move. The most plausible outcome of this range tightening would be a minor correction to rebalance the imbalance present to the downside. After this move, investors can expect a surge in buying pressure that kick-starts a massive run-up for BTC.
Bitcoin price ready to make its move
Bitcoin price breached its inverse head-and-shoulders pattern on November 29 and rallied nearly 5% to set up a local top at $17,324. Since then, BTC has been in a tight consolidation that is likely to result in a bearish move.
A quick pullback to retest the $16,526 level should provide sidelined buyers incentive to push the big crypto at a discount. In such a case, a spike in buying pressure could trigger a reversal for Bitcoin price.
As for the targets to the upside, Bitcoin price needs to flip the $17,593 hurdle into a support floor to provide assurance that this upswing will continue. In such a case, BTC will eye the $19,253 hurdle, which is the highest volume traded level in 2022. This point is where the big crypto might form a local top, but there is a good chance that residual bullish momentum could allow Bitcoin price to wick up to the $20,000 psychological level.
BTC/USDT 1-day chart
While the bullish outlook makes logical sense, Bitcoin price needs to overcome a host of hurdles to make $20,000 happen. A breakdown of the $16,306 support level will be first sign of weakness. But a four-hour candlestick close below $15,721 will create a lower low and invalidate the bullish thesis for BTC.
In this situation, Bitcoin price could revisit the next stable support level at $13,575.
