- Bitcoin price hovers above a previous congestion zone and has the potential to continue higher.
- Ethereum price auctions below a broken level of support and presents a risky trade.
- XRP price has ambitious short-term technicals that target October's trading range.
The crypto market consolidates after a month of negative returns. While many investors are hoping for a Santa Rally, the technicals show the long-term potential for more down-trending price action. Still, this thesis maintains a neutral stance and outlines potential moves for bulls and bears in the market.
Bitcoin price has room to tread higher
Bitcoin price currently trades at $16,945. The bulls have produced a daily closing candle stick back into November's trading range. Still, investors should remember November's monthly candlestick closed bearish 16% below the opening price at $17,163.64
At the time of writing, the bulls do have the potential to rally higher, but resistance will likely kick in near the broken support levels near $18,250 levels. The uptrend scenario is thus capped at a 9% increase from the current market value. A weekly close above the aforementioned level is needed to forecast higher targets.
The countertrend hike towards $18,205 remains in play so long as the BTC price can sustain itself above the previous congestion zone's midpoint at $16,660. A breach of the level could lead to a submegence-back-in-the-range scenario. BTC could fall another 13% as low as $14,900 if said price action were to occur.
BTC/USDT 1-day chart
Ethereum price retests broken support
Ethereum price has hurdled through the mid $1,200 zone on smaller time frames, enticing day traders to continue looking for countertrend scalps. Still, zooming out and analyzing the larger picture helps apply healthy risk management practices.
Ethereum price auctions at $1,282. The uptrend move from the November low puts 20% of lost market value back into the hands of investors. However , ETH has yet to produce a weekly candlestick close inside or above the recently broken support zone at $1,250. Traders may recall the aforementioned level as it played a crucial role in October's 40% countertrend rally.
Traders may consider waiting for the weekly settlement before getting involved with the decentralized smart-contract token's price action. A weekly candlestick close above $1,270 would create the possibility of an additional uptrend hike near the northern side of the broken support zones' range at $1,580. ETH would rise by 25% under said price action.
ETH/USDT 4-Hour Chart
On the contrary, failure to settle above $1,270 wil spell bad news in the shorterm. ETH could embark on a sweep-the-lows event targeting liquidity levels near the $1,000 price zone. The Ethereum price would subsequently fall 22% from the current market value.
XRP price shows ambition
XRP price hovers 5% below November's monthly settle at $0.407. As the price coils between the 8-day and 21-day simple moving averages, the next move is anyone's guess. While smaller timeframes have been bullish recently, traders should consider the larger narrative's technicals.
XRP price trades at $0.390 as the bulls near a descending trend line which acted as resistance throughout November. If the bulls can sustain themselves above the barrier, the XRP price will likely test the broken support zone at $0.44. The aforementioned level played a crucial role in XRP's ascension into the $.50 in November. The barrier has not been retested since the bearish penetration, which sent XRP to the November low at $0.31.
XRP/USDT 1-month chart
An additional spike through the 21-day simple moving average at $0.380 should be enough to invalidate the bullish outlook. If the breach occurs, the XRP price could fall into the other side of November's trading range, near $0.31. Such a move would result in an 18% increase from the current XRP price.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Assessing likelihood of 80% rally for BTC before 2023
Bitcoin price action over the last 72 hours indicates that a massive bullish move is coming. In the last two articles, we have taken a look at why this is possible from a technical and on-chain perspective.
Luna Classic price: Binance burned 6 billion LUNC, triggering massive rally in the altcoin
Luna Classic (LUNC) price witnessed a massive spike on Friday, after yielding 12% gains overnight. The move came after the world’s largest crypto exchange, Binance announced it would be burning 6.39 billion LUNC tokens.
Binance native token BNB and staking derivatives bleed after $5 million DeFi exploit on Ankr Protocol
Binance’s native token BNB suffered a 3% decline in response to the $5 million exploit on DeFi protocol Ankr Protocol. The BNB chain-based protocol confirmed that it has fallen victim to a multi-million dollar exploit.
Cardano price gets underpinned, could move 10% north before New Year
Cardano (ADA) price action is trading in more quiet waters as the spillover effects and aftermath of FTX and BlockFi bankruptcies are finally easing into the background.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Assessing likelihood of 80% rally for BTC before 2023
A massive bullish move is coming. In the last two articles, we have taken a look at why this is possible from a technical and on-chain perspective. In this weekly forecast, we will take a look at Bitcoin’s monthly performance for the last decade and determine if this bullish outlook is possible.