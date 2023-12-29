ARK 21Shares files 5th update before deadline for spot BTC ETF applications first wave of potential approvals

Share:

Cathie Woods’ Ark Invest and 21Shares has submitted the fifth amendment to its sport Bitcoin ETF application.

It comes ahead of reported deadline for spot Bitcoin ETF applicants looking to be considered among first wave of potential approvals.

The filing could be the final one before possible approval with the firm being among the ones which capitulated to cash redemptions.

Spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) filers need to submit their amended BTC ETF filings for approval by December 29, with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) mentioning that if the filings have "in-kind" (crypto redemptions) in their filings, it will be rejected. Just when experts were about to give up hope, Ark 21Shares submitted its fifth amendment.

Missing the deadline is tantamount to missing the first wave of approved ETFs expected by January 10.

Also Read: Bitcoin ETF news and five most asked questions regarding spot ETF approval

Ark 21Shares submit fifth spot BTC ETF filing amendment

Ark 21Shares has beat the latest deadline given by the US SEC for the submission of the final updates to their spot BTC ETF applications. As usual, Cathie Woods’ firms have beat the other filers, with ETF specialist opining that this could be the “very final effective update just prior to launch,” adding that it remains unclear whether they have signed an agreement.

ARK kicks off the S-1 Amendment-athon. Ahead of the pack as usual. Unclear yet what was changed tho, AP mentioned a ton but not named. Assuming that will prob come in the very final effective update just prior to launch. But we still don't know if they have signed agreement. https://t.co/mcNgpoR451 — Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) December 28, 2023

It comes after news that Cathie Wood had sold all her Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) position, with one crypto executive saying, “It'd be a bad look to ARK ETF investors if they had shares in a competitor's ETF.” Nevertheless, a more logical explanation would be that she wants to hold a BTC ETF rather than hold GBTC for her exposure to Bitcoin.

The reason could be 3 things:

1) She turned bearish on $BTC (very unlikely, she's a major LT bull)

2) She wants to hold a $BTC ETF rather than hold GBTC for her exposure in Bitcoin

3) She has insider info that the ETFs will be rejected (very unlikely, she would make herself… — Quinten | 048.eth (@QuintenFrancois) December 28, 2023

With only six days remaining before the Bitcoin Spot ETF approval window opens, the market could witness some volatility, particularly for Bitcoin price. This could see the king of crypto break out from its prevailing pattern.

Notably, the cash creates (cash redemptions) versus in-kind creates (crypto redemptions) tuff remains, with only a handful of filers having capitulated to the SEC’s demand for cash creates, including Valkyrie, BlackRock, Fidelity Investments, Ark Invest and 21Shares, and Invesco.

Difference between cash creates and in-kind creates here.