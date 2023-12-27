- Ethereum price looks poised for a continuation of the uptrend, with several technical indicators favoring the upside.
- Meanwhile, Solana price is likely to face a correction after a multi-month period of SOL being massively overbought.
- ETH could rise almost 7% to hit $2,500 amid rising momentum and a possible pending buy signal.
- A break and close below the critical support at $2,147 would invalidate the bullish thesis.
Ethereum (ETH) price looks poised for a shine after a prolonged contention against its peer in the Layer 1 space, Solana (SOL). This brings to mind previous reports where Solana founder Anatoly Yakovenko said he envisions a future where SOL and Ether co-exist, urging that the whole narrative of one ecosystem kills the other be binned.
Also Read: Crypto hack: Ethereum, Solana DeFi trading platform Thunder exploited for $239,000
Ether displays upside potential as Solana price shows weakness
Ethereum (ETH) price has spent the better part of December consolidating between the critical support at $ 2,147 and the $2,380 resistance level. Based on technicals such as the Relative Strength Index (RSI), the largest cryptocurrency may be poised to shine, at least for the short term.
Meanwhile, the SOL market is exhibiting weakness, as the technical indicators hint at a possible dip in the Solana price. It comes after a prolonged period of SOL being massively overbought, indicated by the presence of the RSI above the 70 level since October 18, when the markets turned bullish. This preceded a correction.
SOL/USDT 1-day chart, ETH/USDT 1-day chart
Ethereum price outlook with ETH shining at Solana’s expense
After Solana price’s epic surge across the fourth quarter, the SOL market is taking a breather, with capital flowing into Ether. With this, Ethereum price looks ready to shine at the expense of Solana.
The RSI is northbound, suggesting rising momentum. The Awesome Oscillators (AO) indicator remains in the positive territory, adding credence to the bullish thesis. Increased buying pressure above current levels, therefore, could see Ethereum price rise, potentially flipping the $2,380 resistance level to a support before testing the $2,403 range high.
In a highly bullish case, the gains could extend for Ethereum price to tag the forecasted $2,500 psychological level, in a move that would constitute a 7% climb above current levels.
ETH/USDT 1-day chart
On the other hand, if the $2,380 roadblock holds as resistance, the ensuing rejection could see Ethereum price lose the critical support at $2,147, below which the bullish outlook would be invalidated. In the dire case, Ether market value could descend to test the supply barrier that now acts as a bullish breaker between $2,049 and $2,107.
A break and close below the midline at $2,075 would confirm the continuation of the downtrend, with Ethereum price likely to spiral towards the $2,049 support, levels last tested in November.
Ethereum FAQs
What is Ethereum?
Ethereum is a decentralized open-source blockchain with smart contracts functionality. Serving as the basal network for the Ether (ETH) cryptocurrency, it is the second largest crypto and largest altcoin by market capitalization. The Ethereum network is tailored for scalability, programmability, security, and decentralization, attributes that make it popular among developers.
What blockchain technology does Ethereum use?
Ethereum uses decentralized blockchain technology, where developers can build and deploy applications that are independent of the central authority. To make this easier, the network has a programming language in place, which helps users create self-executing smart contracts. A smart contract is basically a code that can be verified and allows inter-user transactions.
What is staking?
Staking is a process where investors grow their portfolios by locking their assets for a specified duration instead of selling them. It is used by most blockchains, especially the ones that employ Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mechanism, with users earning rewards as an incentive for committing their tokens. For most long-term cryptocurrency holders, staking is a strategy to make passive income from your assets, putting them to work in exchange for reward generation.
Why did Ethereum shift from Proof-of-Work to Proof-of-Stake?
Ethereum transitioned from a Proof-of-Work (PoW) to a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mechanism in an event christened “The Merge.” The transformation came as the network wanted to achieve more security, cut down on energy consumption by 99.95%, and execute new scaling solutions with a possible threshold of 100,000 transactions per second. With PoS, there are less entry barriers for miners considering the reduced energy demands.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
