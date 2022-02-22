The new week has begun with the ongoing drop of the cryptocurrency market as the majority of the coins are in the red zone.
Top coins by CoinMarketCap
BTC/USD
Last Saturday, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) tried to gain a foothold at the psychological level of $40,000 in a narrow sideways range. However, on Sunday morning, the bears knocked the pair out of the flat and pushed the price of BTC to the support of $38,000, where movement in a narrow range continued until the end of the day.
BTC/USD chart by TradingView
After the breakout of the support level at $39,573, Bitcoin (BTC) has tested it again, followed by an ongoing fall. Currently, bears keep pushing the rate more profound without any reversal signals.
If the decline continues below $35,000, there is a chance to see the retest of the level of $34,000 by the end of the week. The situation may change if bulls come back to the area of $40,000.
Bitcoin is trading at $37,613 at press time.
DOGE/USD
DOGE is not an exception to the rule as it has also followed the drop of the whole market, going down by 2%.
DOGE/USD chart by TradingView
DOGE has closely approached the support level at $0.1310 on the daily chart. The meme coin has accumulated for a further sharp move, and if buyers are not able to seize the initiative, the breakout of the support may lead to a decline to the crucial area around $0.1. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the current month.
DOGE is trading at $0.1350 at press time.
SHIB/USD
SHIB has lost the least today with a decline of only 0.50% since yesterday.
SHIB/USD chart by Trading View
SHIB has come back to the support level at $0.00002537, which confirms bulls' ongoing weakness. If sellers manage to break this line, one can expect a sharp price decrease to the zone of $0.000024 within the next few days.
SHIB is trading at $0.00002551 at press time.
Any financial and market information given on U.Today is written for informational purposes only. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Algorand Price Prediction: ALGO kickstarts 38% correction
Algorand price has formed a bearish chart pattern, projecting a 38% correction on the horizon. The bears could push ALGO to as low as $0.50 following a slice below a critical line of defense. Algorand must revisit $0.94 in order to invalidate the bearish thesis.
Uniswap price may avoid crashing to $5.60 if UNI holds above this vital support
Uniswap price is currently retesting the 3-day demand zone, extending from $7.31 to $9.69. A quick recovery could push UNI to $10.31 before contemplating a directional bias. A breakdown of this barrier is likely to result in a 25% crash to $5.61.
AVAX Price Prediction: Avalanche to revisit $65 as bears take control
AVAX price to revisit $64.59, indicating the ongoing crash to steepen. The breaker will likely reject any short-term throwback, extending from $77.60 to $83.35. A four-hour candlestick close above $83.35 will invalidate the bearish thesis for Avalanche.
Russia’s finance ministry introduces new bill recognizing Bitcoin solely as an investment vehicle
Russia has approved to introduce a bill that would regulate cryptocurrencies instead of banning the new asset class. The Russian finance ministry has submitted a draft bill on Bitcoin regulation.
Bitcoin revisits crucial support before exploding to $60,000
Bitcoin price slips below the 50-day SMA as it eyes a retest of the $36,398 to $38,895 demand zone. Despite the crash, long-term investors are bullish as the supply of BTC on exchanges hits a three-year low. A breakdown of the $34,752 support level will invalidate the bullish thesis.