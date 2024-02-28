Share:

Arbitrum announced a Web3 gameathon event, Arbitrum Arcade, starting March 11.

Arbitrum kicked off its GovHack event on Wednesday, working with delegates for proposals on the ArbitrumDAO.

ARB price climbed to $1.90 on February 28.

Arbitrum, an Ethereum Layer 2 scaling solution, has announced an event for Web3 gaming. The event is likely to attract community members, delegates and Web3 gamers. This could positively influence Arbitrum adoption and is likely to boost ARB gains.

Arbitrum focuses on Web3 gaming through event slated for March

The Ethereum Layer 2 chain made an official announcement, introducing the Arbitrum Arcade, an eight-week onchain gameathon, starting March 11. The gameathon features 24 games from the Arbitrum ecosystem, designed to offer innovative experiences to gamers, likely to boost ARB relevance and adoption among market participants.

Arbitrum collaborated with Identity and Attestation Oracle solution Clique and Ethereum Attestation Service for its gameathon.

Introducing Arbitrum Arcade, starting March 11th



An 8-week onchain gameathon with 24 Arbitrum games designed to highlight Web3's most innovative gaming experiences.



In collaboration with @Clique2046, built on @eas_eth.



https://t.co/x61pbYANR7 pic.twitter.com/znEy1M3PD4 — Arbitrum (,) (@arbitrum) February 27, 2024

Arbitrum’s foray into Web3 gaming is likely to generate interest in the community.

According to data from CoinGecko, gaming tokens like ImmutableX (IMX), Beam (BEAM), Gala (GALA), The Sandbox (SAND), and Axie Infinity (AXS) have yielded nearly double-digit gains in the past week.

Arbitrum price climbs on Wednesday

Arbitrum price climbed nearly 2% on Wednesday, likely catalyzed by the Layer 2 chain’s Web3 gaming event and the rising popularity of gaming tokens. ARB price is $1.90 on Binance, the token yielded nearly 6% losses for holders in the past week.

It remains to be seen whether recent events catalyze gains in Arbirtrum price.