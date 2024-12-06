The crypto market is set to witness another round of cliff unlocks totaling $308 million next week.

Aptos is the major highlight for next week, adding $156 million to its current circulating supply.

Keyrock data indicates the potential impact of token unlocks on prices.

Tokenomist data on Friday revealed that Aptos (APT), Starknet (STRK) and Cardano (ADA) will lead cliff unlocks totaling $308 million in the crypto market next week.

Crypto market set for $308 million supply hike

The crypto market will witness another routine supply injection next week with over $308 million worth of unlocks waiting to flood the market.

Cliff unlocks are events where projects release previously locked tokens into circulation. When demand doesn't match the supply hike, these events are often met by harsh price declines.

The projects set for cliff unlocks include Aptos (APT), Sei (SEI), Starknet (STRK), Cardano (ADA), Ethena (ENA) and Axie Infinity (AXS).

APT is the major highlight for next week's cliff unlocks, with $156 million worth of tokens entering circulation. Aptos's new supply will go to its community, private investors, and founders. APT is up over 2%, with a notable 50% increase in the past 30 days.

Other notable unlocks for next week include STRK, SEI and ADA, which will add $47 million, $39 million and $21 million worth of their tokens into circulation, respectively.

STRK is up nearly 4% on Friday, while SEI and ADA posted slight declines.

With projects constantly adding to their circulating supply, Keyrock's data highlights the impact of these supply hikes on market prices over time after observing 16,000 unlocks.

"Across the 16,000 unlock events we analysed, a striking pattern emerged: unlocks of all types, sizes, and recipients are almost always negative for price," Keyrock analysts stated.

The data also analyzes the best time for traders or investors to exit and enter these markets before and after an unlock schedule.

Keyrock notes that the best time to enter a market is 14 days after an unlock event, suggesting that price volatility must have cooled after this period.

Conversely, the best time to exit a market is 30 days before an unlock event, before "market pre-reactions" tend to begin.