- ApeCoin price continues to face difficulties moving above a critical resistance level at $13.
- Two trade ideas identified yesterday have been resolved.
- A new long opportunity exists – but downside risks remain a major concern.
ApeCoin price action has traded mostly sideways throughout the Saturday session, sticking to a range between $13.80 and $12.40. The bulls attempted to break out Friday but were denied and pushed back down. However, bears were unable or unwilling to capitalize on that weakness. So indecision is now the name of the game.
ApeCoin price develops a strong bullish reversal pattern on its Point and Figure chart
ApeCoin price had two intraday setups on the $0.20/3-box reversal Point and Figure chart on Friday, one long and one short. The long entry triggered and moved up two boxes before returning lower and hitting the trailing stop at break even. The short entry was invalidated because the long side triggered first. Now, a new long opportunity presents itself for ApeCoin bulls.
The hypothetical long entry for ApeCoin price is a buy stop order at $13.20, a stop-loss order at $12.60, and a profit target at $15.20. The trade represents a 3.33:1 reward for the risk. The setup is based on the entry from a Point and Figure pattern known as a Bearish Fakeout.
APE/USDT $0.20/3-box Reversal Point and Figure Chart
The trade is invalidated if the current O-column moves down to $12.20 before the long entry is triggered. A two to three-box trailing stop for ApeCoin price would help protect any profit made post entry.
From an Ichimoku perspective, the whipsaws and indecision make perfect sense. ApeCoin price is inside the 4-hour Ichimoku Cloud. The Cloud represents indecision, volatility, congestion, fakeouts, and a myriad of other negative trading behaviors.
APE/USDT 4-hour Ichimoku Kinko Hyo Chart
In a nutshell, the Ichimoku Cloud is where trading accounts die until there is a clear breakout above the Ichimoku Cloud at $14 or below the Ichimoku Cloud at $12.60, painful trading conditions are likely to continue.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
