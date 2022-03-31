ApeCoin price needs to hold this level for new highs

- ApeCoin price is currently grappling with the $14.23 to $15.98 supply zone.
- A rejection could push APE to the $12.28 support level, but clearing this hurdle could welcome new highs.
- A daily candlestick close below $12.28 could trigger a massive downswing to $9.64.
ApeCoin price has seen a considerable thrust to the upside over the past ten days. However, the recent move into a supply zone is proving challenging for the bulls. Investors need to exercise caution as a failure to move higher could lead to a steep fall.
ApeCoin price at make or break point
ApeCoin price is at an inflection point in its journey. After rallying roughly 63% in less than ten days, APE is currently grappling with the $14.43 resistance barrier and the $14.23 to $15.98 supply zone confluence.
So far, bulls do not seem to have the momentum to push through this cluster, indicating a lack of buying pressure. However, producing a four-hour candlestick close above $15.98 will open the path for ApeCoin price to retest the current all-time high at $17.46.
However, the above outlook seems less likely considering the current state of the bulls. To retain the bullish outlook ApeCoin price needs to stay above the $12.28 support level. As long as buyers manage to defend this level, there is a good chance that the next leg-up will trigger a rally that will retest the current highs and perhaps move higher into a price discovery phase.
APE/USDT 2-hour chart
Further supporting a lack of enthusiasm for ApeCoin price is the decline in daily active addresses and on-chain volume. The former saw a sharp dropoff since March 28 from 17,048 to 6,445, while the latter has been declining since March 24 from 2.6 billion to 0.98 billion.
This reduction in daily active addresses and on-chain volume indicates that investors are losing interest in the coin at the current levels.
APE on-chain volume, daily active addresses
Regardless of the bullishness among most altcoins, ApeCoin price seems to be struggling to move higher. A minor retracement to $12.28 seems likely, but an increased sell-side pressure could lead to a breakdown of the said support.
If ApeCoin price produces a decisive move below $12.28, it will invalidate the bullish thesis by creating a lower low and trigger a further descent to $9.64.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
ApeCoin price needs to hold this level for new highs
ApeCoin price has seen a considerable thrust to the upside over the past ten days. However, the recent move into a supply zone is proving challenging for the bulls. Investors need to exercise caution as a failure to move higher could lead to a steep fall.
Loopring set for an explosive launch after flipping this resistance
Loopring price has set a stable bottom after the downtrend vanished on January 22. Since then, LRC has managed to flip multiple hurdles, turning them into reliable support levels. With the recent flip of a significant level, investors can expect the altcoin to trigger another run.
How these supply walls are preventing Algorand from moving higher
Algorand price has spent the past six days banging against the 2022 Volume Point Of Control door at $0.93. While ALGO did close above $0.93 on Sunday and has since traded above that level during the intraday sessions, bulls have been unable or unwilling to complete a close above $0.93.
MATIC price is still in an uptrend towards $2.00, but traders should be aware of these factors
MATIC price could be showing early signs of a pause in the uptrend. Traders should watch Thursday's closing candle before making any longer-term decisions. MATIC price has enjoyed a 12% rally this week. A close below $1.44 will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Buyers euphoric, but BTC is not out of the woods yet
Bitcoin price shows a retest of the upper range of its consolidation after rallying for nearly two weeks. This uptrend will now face multiple hurdles that will decide the outlook for BTC in the near future.