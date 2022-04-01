- ApeCoin price continues to struggle despite a broader crypto recovery.
- Whipsaws and volatility generate significant anxiety for bulls and bears.
- Two new trade opportunities are now present on APE’s Point and Figure chart.
ApeCoin price action continues to drift lower and lower, with little evidence of an impending uptrend. However, little evidence of a broad sell-off exists either. Where the Japanese candlestick charts fail to give clarity due to too much noise, Point and Figure provides the necessary clarity.
ApeCoin price action develops two powerful trade opportunities, one for the bulls and one for the bears
ApeCoin price now has two trade setups on the $0.20/3-box reversal Point and Figure chart. Both are based on the Pole Pattern in Point and Figure charting.
The hypothetical long entry for ApeCoin price is a buy stop order at $13.30, a stop-loss order at $12.60, and a profit target at $16.80. The trade represents a 5:1 reward for the risk. The setup is based on the entry from a Point and Figure pattern known as a Pole Pattern, a bullish variant. A Pole Pattern is any column with at least five Os below the multiple bottom but no more than fifteen Os total in the column. The entry is at 50% of the range of the O-column.
APE/USDT $0.20/3-box Reversal Point and Figure Chart
A two to three-box trailing stop for ApeCoin price would help protect any profit made post entry. The hypothetical long idea is invalidated if a new column of Os prints before the entry is triggered.
On the sell-side of the trade, a theoretical short setup for ApeCoin price exists with a sell stop order at $12.60, a stop loss at $13.40, and a profit target at $9.20. This trade idea has a 4.25:1 reward for the risk with an implied profit target of nearly 27% from the entry. Like the hypothetical long setup, the short idea is also based on a Pole Pattern. However, in this case, the short entry is immediately on the three-box reversal – but only if the current X column fails to hit the 50% level.
APE/USDT $0.20/3-box Reversal Point and Figure Chart
The short idea is invalidated if the hypothetical long entry triggers first.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Dogecoin price signals a 60% bull rally ahead
Dogecoin price faces exhaustion after its recent gains, causing a minor retracement. This pullback has pushed DOGE into a demand zone, suggesting the possibility of a quick run-up.
Ripple to eke out weekly gains
Ripple (XRP) price made a nosedive move on Thursday as bearish pressure started to weigh in further after news and reports that the breakthrough on Tuesday in peace talks seemed to be just a drop on a hot plate as Russia did not unwind or ease its attacks on certain key cities in Ukraine.
Cardano price to enter buy zone before surging to $1.30
Cardano price is experiencing a sudden surge in buying pressure due to the mini-crash observed in Bitcoin. Regardless of the correlation between ADA and BTC, the so-called “Ethereum-killer” was due for a quick retracement anyway due to its exponential rally.
This simple setup for Shiba Inu will yield 75% returns
Shiba Inu price set up a bottom reversal pattern on the daily chart, signaling a massive up move. However, the recent downtick in Bitcoin’s price has caused rallying altcoins to take a break.
Bitcoin: Retesting $50,000 is not a question if but when
Bitcoin price shows affinity to move higher after the recent surge on March 27. The previous downswing helped remove any inefficiencies to the bottom while setting up the stage for another leg-up.