ApeCoin price defends against 20% loss as social metrics around gaming narrative keep APE afloat

- ApeCoin price has consolidated in a horizontal motion since January 3 without directional bias.
- APE could fall 20% if it loses critical support at $1.24 with bearish technical indicators to show for it.
- Social dominance and volume metrics keep the metaverse token afloat as the gaming narrative gains steam.
ApeCoin (APE) price has failed to show any directional bias since the onset of the year. It consolidated in a horizontal motion even as altcoins reacted to the spot Bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded funds (ETFs) theme. With the metaverse and gaming narrative gaining steam, APE could find tailwinds to resist the growing overhead pressure.
Also Read: ApeCoin price presents a buying opportunity before 65% rally
ApeCoin price risks 20% losses
ApeCoin (APE) price faces overhead resistance due to the soon-to-be confluence between the 100 and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs) at $1.48 and $1.50, respectively, reinforced by the 50-day SMA at $1.57.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is below the 50 level, still moving below the signal line (yellow band) and pointing to subjugation. The Awesome Oscillator (AO) and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicators are also in negative territory, reinforcing the bearish outlook.
If the bears have their way, ApeCoin price could lose the immediate support at $1.24, before a possible extension south to test the $1.02 support floor, 20% below current levels. In a dire case, the price could slip past this level to retest the range low at $0.99, last tested on October 9.
APE/USDT 1-day chart
On the other hand, if the bulls increase their buying power, ApeCoin price could push north to shatter the resistance due to the SMAs, with a possible extension to the $1.80 resistance level. A move to this blockade, last tested on December 28, would denote nearly 40% in gains above current levels.
Meanwhile, Santiment data shows notable spikes in social metrics for APE, which is likely the result of the gaming and metaverse themes that are gaining momentum. With this sector’s tokens being mentioned across social media, investors are anticipating a possible catalytic effect on ApeCoin price, among other gaming tokens.
APE Santiment: Social dominance, social volume
Also, active deposits into exchanges are dwindling, as well as exchange inflows, with both metrics pointing to the intention to sell. With the lull shown in the chart below, investors appear to be anticipating a move north. This explains why exchange outflows have spiked as traders move their APE holdings to private custody.
APE Santiment: Active deposits, exchange inflow, exchange outflow
The supply on exchanges as a percentage of total supply metric has dropped from 6.55 to 6.48 between January 22 and 24. It also shows a generally subdued motion, displaying a defined horizontal movement. A spike in this metric would be a sign of a rise in short-term selling pressure. With the prevailing outlook, the ApeCoin price may not encounter seller momentum, at least for the meantime.
APE Santiment: Supply on exchanges as a percentage of total supply
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Crypto lender Nexo attempts to claw back $3 billion in damages from Bulgaria
Nexo is a crypto lender and a platform that facilitates purchase and sale of cryptocurrencies. In 2023, the firm was being investigated by Bulgaria’s prosecutor’s office for money laundering.
Bitcoin Layer 2 chains could catalyze BTC recovery in bear market
BitVM is a Bitcoin scalability solution. The protocol’s community noted on Wednesday that there are currently several Layer 2 projects that can be subdivided into side chains, off-chain computing, rollups,and others, on the Bitcoin blockchain.
Bitcoin price decline triggers nearly $83 million in liquidations, BTC price recovers from drop below $39,000
Bitcoin price slipped to a low of $38,555 on Binance, early on Tuesday. The crypto market bloodbath saw an increase in selling pressure on BTC, driving prices lower. BTC climbed back above the psychologically important level of $40,000 on Wednesday.
Uniswap price validates bearish reversal pattern, causing $2.2 million worth of liquidations
Uniswap price is forming a bearish reversal Head and Shoulders pattern, nearly validating it by falling below $5.81. The target price, according to the pattern, is set at $3.81, marking a 34% correction from the breakout level.
Will BTC correct to $35k or continue bull run without steep corrections?
Bitcoin currently trades around $41,094 after dropping 4.60% on Thursday, putting an end to the $2,000 trading range. This move comes after Adam from GeeksLive noted that the volatility level of BTC dropped to a new low in a month.